Road reopens after one vehicle crash near Ardoe House Hotel on the Aberdeen to Banchory road

The B9077 Aberdeen to Banchory road at Ardoe House Hotel has reopened after an earlier crash..

Police were called to the scene at 7.55am this morning and closed the road.

Eyewitness reports said a vehicle was “on its roof”.

Police said the crash involved a single vehicle and there were no injuries.

A police spokeswoman said: “The road was reopened at 11.15 am.

“There will be no further police action.”