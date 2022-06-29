Road reopens after one vehicle crash near Ardoe House Hotel on the Aberdeen to Banchory road By Cameron Roy June 29, 2022, 9:13 am Updated: June 29, 2022, 11:57 am 0 The crash took place on the B9077 South Deeside Road. Supplied by Google Maps. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up The B9077 Aberdeen to Banchory road at Ardoe House Hotel has reopened after an earlier crash.. Police were called to the scene at 7.55am this morning and closed the road. Eyewitness reports said a vehicle was “on its roof”. Police said the crash involved a single vehicle and there were no injuries. A police spokeswoman said: “The road was reopened at 11.15 am. “There will be no further police action.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Four people taken to hospital following ‘serious’ three-vehicle crash on A9 near Carrbridge Appeal to public after pensioner taken to hospital with serious injuries following A93 crash Police appeal for information following serious three-vehicle crash on the A920 Man taken to hospital after one-vehicle crash on South Deeside Road