Hopes resurfacing works will ‘greatly improve’ road conditions on A82 south of Spean Bridge

Resurfacing works are due to take place over five days on a stretch of the A82 south of Spean Bridge.

It is hoped improvements to the 1,800ft section of the Glasgow to Inverness road will “greatly improve” it.

Works are scheduled to begin on July 1 and take place between 7am and 7pm each day, excluding the weekend days of July 2 and 3.

If all goes to plan, the road should be back in full use by 7pm on July 7.

During work hours, a 10pmh convoy system will be in place as well as temporary traffic lights. Overnight, it will be reduced to a single lane to protect the newly laid surface.

Eddie Ross, Bear Scotland’s north west representative said these measures are “essential” for the safety of road workers and users.

He added: “This surfacing project on the A82 to the south of Spean Bridge will help to address defects and greatly improve the route for road users.”