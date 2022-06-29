Hopes resurfacing works will ‘greatly improve’ road conditions on A82 south of Spean Bridge By Lauren Robertson June 29, 2022, 9:19 am [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Resurfacing works are due to take place over five days on a stretch of the A82 south of Spean Bridge. It is hoped improvements to the 1,800ft section of the Glasgow to Inverness road will “greatly improve” it. Works are scheduled to begin on July 1 and take place between 7am and 7pm each day, excluding the weekend days of July 2 and 3. If all goes to plan, the road should be back in full use by 7pm on July 7. During work hours, a 10pmh convoy system will be in place as well as temporary traffic lights. Overnight, it will be reduced to a single lane to protect the newly laid surface. Eddie Ross, Bear Scotland’s north west representative said these measures are “essential” for the safety of road workers and users. He added: “This surfacing project on the A82 to the south of Spean Bridge will help to address defects and greatly improve the route for road users.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Road works on A96 at Huntly to begin next week Maintenance works to be carried out on A82 Drumnadrochit bridge next week Serious collision closes A82 north of Tyndrum for second time today Week of road closures at Haudagain in Aberdeen for resurfacing works