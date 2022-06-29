Hopes resurfacing works will ‘greatly improve’ road conditions on A82 south of Spean Bridge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hopes resurfacing works will ‘greatly improve’ road conditions on A82 south of Spean Bridge

By Lauren Robertson
June 29, 2022, 9:19 am
Resurfacing works are due to take place over five days on a stretch of the A82 south of Spean Bridge.

It is hoped improvements to the 1,800ft section of the Glasgow to Inverness road will “greatly improve” it.

Works are scheduled to begin on July 1 and take place between 7am and 7pm each day, excluding the weekend days of July 2 and 3.

If all goes to plan, the road should be back in full use by 7pm on July 7.

During work hours, a 10pmh convoy system will be in place as well as temporary traffic lights. Overnight, it will be reduced to a single lane to protect the newly laid surface.

Eddie Ross, Bear Scotland’s north west representative said these measures are “essential” for the safety of road workers and users.

He added: “This surfacing project on the A82 to the south of Spean Bridge will help to address defects and greatly improve the route for road users.”

