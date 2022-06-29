Cure for broken hearts to be tested at Aberdeen University

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Cure for broken hearts to be tested at Aberdeen University

By Chris Cromar
June 29, 2022, 10:40 am Updated: June 29, 2022, 12:00 pm
The research will last for three years.
The research will last for three years.

There may soon be a cure for a broken heart.

Aberdeen University is all set to trial the first ever treatment for broken heart syndrome – takotsubo cardiomyopathy – by offering cognitive therapy and exercise.

Scientists will trial the programme for people who have been diagnosed with the condition following a £300,000 grant from the British Heart Foundation.

Takotsubo cardiomyopathy is generally a short-term or temporary type of heart condition. It can be triggered by an intense emotional or physical stress. It causes sudden chest pain or shortness of breath.

Aberdeen University has led the way on research into the little understood condition, which was only recognised in the late 1990s.

5,000 people in the UK have the condition

The condition affects around 5,000 people in the UK each year, with at least 7% of all of heart attacks diagnosed as broken heart syndrome.

Research has shown that women are far more likely to experience the condition than men.

Currently there is no evidence base for an effective therapy that helps alleviate symptoms or to help people live longer.

Trial to run for three years

The new trial, which will run for three years, will recruit 90 people from across Scotland within three weeks of them experiencing an episode.

Participants will either take part in personalised exercise conditioning, a programme of cognitive behavioural therapy or be part of a control group.

All participants will receive detailed heart investigations at baseline and again at three months.

Aberdeen University will undertake the research.
Aberdeen University will undertake the research.

David Gamble of Aberdeen University said: “Takotsubo cardiomyopathy, or broken heart syndrome, remains a comparatively poorly understood condition. It is vital that we develop a high-quality evidence base to guide clinicians in the management of this condition.

“In many clinical intervention trials, we are attempting to make incremental improvements to existing treatments, but as broken heart syndrome is at such an early stage there is no established treatment to use as a base.”

‘A huge step forward’

Associate medical director at the British Heart Foundation, James Leiper added: “Takotsubo syndrome is a sudden and potentially catastrophic heart condition which has only been recognised in recent years.

“As such, these trials to find the first ever treatment for the condition are a huge step forward and will play a significant role in increasing our understanding of this neglected area of cardiology.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]