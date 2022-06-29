Young Aberdeen filmmaker wins animation category at Into Film’s awards night

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A young Aberdeen filmmaker has scored an award at a charity’s annual film competition.

Zoe Low, aged 16, has won the best animation category at Into Film Awards with her stop motion animated film Mia.

The awards night was held by education charity Into Film at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square and was attended by Hollywood stars.

Popular names included Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne, Jack Lowden and Bond star Lashana Lynch.

Broadcaster and comedian Sue Perkins hosted the event along with featured celebrity presenters.

The young filmmaker received her award from Lucifer star Tom Ellis, who chose acting after noticing the gender imbalance in theatre classes at his school.

Zoe told The Press and Journal that she feels very grateful for the recognition.

“I would like to thank Into Film Scotland for this award and I also want to thank my parents, they were the ones who really supported me through all this,” she said.

“I started making this film during Covid lockdown and I really only told them about it.

“My dad voiced one of the characters which I’m very grateful for!”

An ‘inspiring’ awards event

Into Film Awards celebrates the best the UK has to offer in filmmaking and the use of film in education.

Chief executive Paul Reeve believes the event is “a great stepping stone” into the film industry.

The youth-made films covered topics like the impact of lockdown on mental health, climate change and bereavement.

Actor Lily James praised the contestants and said: “Knowing that they will be seen and appreciated is the real deal.

“It gives them the impetus to keep making films and nurture that talent.”

This year’s winners include an Edinburgh-based disabled filmmaker who created her film using an eye gaze communicator, and an entry from Manchester celebrating diversity and female empowerment.

The charity nominated three participants to receive industry mentoring and the overall winner an additional £1000 prize.

The BFI supports the event through National Lottery funding as well as the UK film industry through Cinema First.