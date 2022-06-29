Young Aberdeen filmmaker wins animation category at Into Film’s awards night

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Young Aberdeen filmmaker wins animation category at Into Film’s awards night

By Chris Opoku
June 29, 2022, 6:19 pm Updated: June 29, 2022, 6:21 pm
Young filmmaker Zoe Low with her award.
Young filmmaker Zoe Low with her award.

A young Aberdeen filmmaker has scored an award at a charity’s annual film competition.

Zoe Low, aged 16, has won the best animation category at Into Film Awards with her stop motion animated film Mia.

The awards night was held by education charity Into Film at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square and was attended by Hollywood stars.

Popular names included Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne, Jack Lowden and Bond star Lashana Lynch.

Broadcaster and comedian Sue Perkins hosted the event along with featured celebrity presenters.

The young filmmaker received her award from Lucifer star Tom Ellis, who chose acting after noticing the gender imbalance in theatre classes at his school.

Zoe told The Press and Journal that she feels very grateful for the recognition.

“I would like to thank Into Film Scotland for this award and I also want to thank my parents, they were the ones who really supported me through all this,” she said.

“I started making this film during Covid lockdown and I really only told them about it.

“My dad voiced one of the characters which I’m very grateful for!”

Zoe Low with Lucifer star Tom Ellis. Supplied by Into Awards

An ‘inspiring’ awards event

Into Film Awards celebrates the best the UK has to offer in filmmaking and the use of film in education.

Chief executive Paul Reeve believes the event is “a great stepping stone” into the film industry.

The youth-made films covered topics like the impact of lockdown on mental health, climate change and bereavement.

Actor Lily James praised the contestants and said: “Knowing that they will be seen and appreciated is the real deal.

“It gives them the impetus to keep making films and nurture that talent.”

This year’s winners include an Edinburgh-based disabled filmmaker who created her film using an eye gaze communicator, and an entry from Manchester celebrating diversity and female empowerment.

The charity nominated three participants to receive industry mentoring and the overall winner an additional £1000 prize.

The BFI supports the event through National Lottery funding as well as the UK film industry through Cinema First.

[[title]]