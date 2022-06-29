Concern grows for missing 16-year-old boy with links to Aberdeen By Denny Andonova June 29, 2022, 3:44 pm Updated: June 29, 2022, 5:18 pm 0 Lewis O'Shea was last seen on June 25. Image supplied by Police Scotland. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Police are growing increasingly concerned for a missing 16-year-old boy with links to Aberdeen. Lewis O’Shea, who is originally from Dundee, was last seen in the Tayside city’s Lochee area at around 8.20pm on Saturday, June 25. He is described as 6ft, of slim build and with short brown hair. When last seen, he was wearing a black hooded top, a black body warmer, black jogging bottoms with a white stripe and black shoes. Help to trace teen Officers are now asking for the public’s assistance to trace the boy. Inspector Lucy Cameron from Longhaugh police station in Dundee said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for Lewis. “He was last seen in the Lochee area of Dundee at around 8.20pm on Saturday, June 25. Lewis also has links to the Aberdeen area. “Any person with information that could help us trace Lewis is asked to call 101 quoting incident reference number 0240 of June 26, or speak to any officer.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Teenager Hannah King reported missing from Aberdeen Fresh appeal for sighting of missing man walking in the Highlands Two men and 15-year-old charged following string of vehicle thefts in Aberdeen Family of missing Tarves woman informed after body found