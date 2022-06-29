Concern grows for missing 16-year-old boy with links to Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are growing increasingly concerned for a missing 16-year-old boy with links to Aberdeen.

Lewis O’Shea, who is originally from Dundee, was last seen in the Tayside city’s Lochee area at around 8.20pm on Saturday, June 25.

He is described as 6ft, of slim build and with short brown hair.

When last seen, he was wearing a black hooded top, a black body warmer, black jogging bottoms with a white stripe and black shoes.

Help to trace teen

Officers are now asking for the public’s assistance to trace the boy.

Inspector Lucy Cameron from Longhaugh police station in Dundee said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for Lewis.

“He was last seen in the Lochee area of Dundee at around 8.20pm on Saturday, June 25. Lewis also has links to the Aberdeen area.

“Any person with information that could help us trace Lewis is asked to call 101 quoting incident reference number 0240 of June 26, or speak to any officer.”