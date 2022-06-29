Crew member airlifted to hospital following early morning call-out by Shetland Coastguard

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Shetland Coastguard responded to an early morning “vessel medical” at the northern tip of Shetland after a crew member took ill on board a yacht.

Emergency services were alerted to an incident involving an ill crew member on board at around 5.30am on Wednesday, June 29.

Following the call, the Rescue 900 helicopter was deployed from Sumburgh and arrived on the scene at around 6.20am.

The rescue helicopter was joined by Aith Lifeboat and Lerwick Coastguard Rescue team at the yacht’s position 18-miles west of Muckle Flugga, off the north coast of Shetland.

The stricken crew member was airlifted back to land at Tingwall where they were greeted by an ambulance before being taken to Gilbert Bain Hospital.

Aith Lifeboat provided additional fuel for the yacht to continue its journey to Brae with the three people left on board.