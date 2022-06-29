Stock up on sequins! Aberdeen councillors approve £30,000 Eurovision bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Stock up on sequins! Aberdeen councillors approve £30,000 Eurovision bid

By Craig Munro
June 29, 2022, 5:45 pm Updated: June 29, 2022, 6:46 pm
An artist's impression of how majestic Aberdeen's P&J Live could look hosting Eurovision.
Aberdeen councillors have shown their support for bringing one of the world’s biggest music and television events to Bucksburn, as a £30,000 Eurovision bid was approved.

Anticipation over who might get to host the mega event has been growing over the past two weeks, with Manchester, Cardiff and Birmingham among the top contenders.

But many in the north-east have been hoping a successful Aberdeen bid could bring the sparkle and smoke machine spectacular back to Scotland for the first time since Edinburgh hosted in 1972.

Among those top Eurovision fanatics is the council’s Conservative group leader Ryan Houghton, who introduced a motion at Wednesday’s full meeting to commit tens of thousands of pounds towards bringing the show to the P&J Live.

The council promptly agreed to put the cash towards supporting the effort following a detailed report from chief officer for city growth Richard Sweetnam.

Aberdeen Council Conservative group leader Ryan Houghton.

Mr Houghton said: “I’m glad that council agreed to support a Eurovision bid which would be an incredible event for Aberdeen to host.

“The economic benefit would be significant and it’s imperative now that all our politicians get behind the city.”

The SNP have already shown their support for the bid, with the party’s MSPs and MPs writing a letter to BBC director general Tim Davie asking him to consider Aberdeen.

But didn’t Ukraine win Eurovision this year?

Well, yes, but it’s complicated.

Due to Russia’s invasion of the country in February and the continuing armed conflict, the European Broadcasting Union announced earlier this month that the 2023 contest would need to be held elsewhere.

In a tweet, the show’s organisers said responsibility for hosting would fall to the country that shockingly ended up in second place: the UK.

The announcement sparked a frenzy from the annual event’s British fanbase, who argued passionately for their local area to play host.

Even First Minister Nicola Sturgeon got involved, suggesting Glasgow’s Hydro could be an ideal spot for the Euro extravaganza.

However, it may not be that simple.

As Richard Sweetnam explained to the council, the UK Government still supports Ukraine’s position, which is that they will be completely capable of hosting the event by the time it rolls around next spring.

What are the next steps?

For the moment though, he said the European Broadcasting Union and BBC could issue a tender document to interested British cities as early as this week “and will require an exceptionally quick turnaround” due to the amount of preparation time needed.

The tender could ask for information on venue capacity and availability, as well as the city’s capability for accommodating 20 countries along with their respective delegations, production crews and fanbases.

As for cost, Mr Sweetnam explained that estimates vary from around £15 million to £25 million, so much thought will need to be dedicated to funding.

But he was confident Aberdeen might be in with a good shout.

He said: “For Aberdeen, anecdotal feedback on Sports Personality of the Year in 2019 has been very positive and the BBC is familiar with the venue, the team at P&J Live and also the city’s credentials.”

Making their minds up: Aberdeen councillors consider putting £30,000 towards Eurovision bid

