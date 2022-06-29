Charities pledge to ‘deliver the difference’ at Aberdeen healthcare facilities

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Charities pledge to ‘deliver the difference’ at Aberdeen healthcare facilities

By Lauren Taylor
June 29, 2022, 5:45 pm Updated: June 30, 2022, 9:28 am
Hoardings have been erected in front of the new facilities. From left, Lisa Duthie Endowment Charity Lead Officer NHS Grampian, Jackie Bremner Project Director, Paula Cormack Chief Executive of the Archie Foundation, Kelly M Anderson University of Aberdeen, Sarah-Jane Hogg Friends of Anchor, Carolyn Annand Project Nurse, Jayne Forrest Project Midwife and Lauren Tweedley Coms and Engagement Lead for the project., Picture by Kath Flannery.
Two north-east charities are running campaigns aimed at “delivering the difference” at the two new NHS Grampian buildings in Aberdeen.

The £244.8 million Baird Family Hospital and Anchor Centre project – both under construction at the Foresterhill Health Campus – is the biggest NHS capital project under way in Scotland.

The Archie Foundation and Friends of Anchor are determined to play their part in ensuring the facilities are welcoming to patients, staff and visitors.

Construction of the new Baird Family Hospital and Anchor Centre in Aberdeen. Its budget has increased by another £12m. Picture by Kenny Elrick on April 13, 2022.
Construction of the new Baird Family Hospital and Anchor Centre in Aberdeen is ongoing. Picture by Kenny Elrick on April 13, 2022.

Both charities have pledged to “deliver the difference” by funding art and environmental enhancements, special finishing touches and additional clinical equipment.

These will be provided in both buildings to complement the core equipment and furnishings already provided by the NHS.

The new Anchor Centre will welcome its first patients in August 2023. Meanwhile, the Baird Family Hospital is scheduled to open in March 2024.

The two charities are aiming to raise £2 million each, which will help fund upgrades across a wide range of facilities.

This includes enhanced birthing pools in the new Baird building, upgraded treatment chairs in the Anchor Centre as well as art and environmental enhancements in both buildings.

New hoardings have been placed along Westburn Road, near the site, in support of their efforts.

Partnership will enhance facility

The “Delivering the Difference” hoarding has been erected along Westburn Road. Picture by Kath Flannery

Sarah-Jane Hogg, director for Friends of Anchor, explained the partnership with NHS Grampian will further enhance the “excellent” facility to make it the best it can possibly be.

She said: “We’re very thankful to our supporters, whose generosity has taken our fundraising so far to £1.5 million.

“With half a million still to raise, we look forward to sharing more about what our support in The Anchor Centre will look like.”

Paula Cormack, chief executive of The Archie Foundation, said: “It is a real privilege for The Archie Foundation to be involved in such a key project not just for the north-east but for Scotland overall.

“Our donors and supporters have been making the difference for babies, children and families for nearly forty years now and we are so grateful for their renewed support of Archie’s Baird Appeal.”

Making ‘all the difference’ to patients

The University of Aberdeen is fundraising to expand and accelerate its innovative research within these two new facilities.

Kelly Anderson, lead fundraiser for medical research at the University of Aberdeen, described the Baird Family Hospital and Anchor Centre as “positive news” for healthcare provision and medical research in the north-east.

She added: “We are excited to support these outstanding facilities through our research into cancer and women’s health.

“By choosing to make a gift to the University of Aberdeen through the Development Trust you will help fund research that will generate new insights into women’s health and make a significant impact on how we diagnose, treat and prevent cancer for the benefit of families in the north-east of Scotland and beyond.”

Project director Jackie Bremner at the construction site of The Baird Family Hospital and Anchor Centre.

NHS Grampian’s project director, Jackie Bremner, said: “Experience tells us that the types of enhancements planned make all the difference to our patients, staff and visitors.

“We are delighted to have our three charity partners on board with us, making a vital contribution to the future of NHS Grampian for the people of the north-east.”

