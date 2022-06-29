Charities pledge to ‘deliver the difference’ at Aberdeen healthcare facilities

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two north-east charities are running campaigns aimed at “delivering the difference” at the two new NHS Grampian buildings in Aberdeen.

The £244.8 million Baird Family Hospital and Anchor Centre project – both under construction at the Foresterhill Health Campus – is the biggest NHS capital project under way in Scotland.

The Archie Foundation and Friends of Anchor are determined to play their part in ensuring the facilities are welcoming to patients, staff and visitors.

Both charities have pledged to “deliver the difference” by funding art and environmental enhancements, special finishing touches and additional clinical equipment.

These will be provided in both buildings to complement the core equipment and furnishings already provided by the NHS.

The new Anchor Centre will welcome its first patients in August 2023. Meanwhile, the Baird Family Hospital is scheduled to open in March 2024.

The two charities are aiming to raise £2 million each, which will help fund upgrades across a wide range of facilities.

This includes enhanced birthing pools in the new Baird building, upgraded treatment chairs in the Anchor Centre as well as art and environmental enhancements in both buildings.

New hoardings have been placed along Westburn Road, near the site, in support of their efforts.

Partnership will enhance facility

Sarah-Jane Hogg, director for Friends of Anchor, explained the partnership with NHS Grampian will further enhance the “excellent” facility to make it the best it can possibly be.

She said: “We’re very thankful to our supporters, whose generosity has taken our fundraising so far to £1.5 million.

“With half a million still to raise, we look forward to sharing more about what our support in The Anchor Centre will look like.”

Paula Cormack, chief executive of The Archie Foundation, said: “It is a real privilege for The Archie Foundation to be involved in such a key project not just for the north-east but for Scotland overall.

“Our donors and supporters have been making the difference for babies, children and families for nearly forty years now and we are so grateful for their renewed support of Archie’s Baird Appeal.”

Making ‘all the difference’ to patients

The University of Aberdeen is fundraising to expand and accelerate its innovative research within these two new facilities.

Kelly Anderson, lead fundraiser for medical research at the University of Aberdeen, described the Baird Family Hospital and Anchor Centre as “positive news” for healthcare provision and medical research in the north-east.

She added: “We are excited to support these outstanding facilities through our research into cancer and women’s health.

“By choosing to make a gift to the University of Aberdeen through the Development Trust you will help fund research that will generate new insights into women’s health and make a significant impact on how we diagnose, treat and prevent cancer for the benefit of families in the north-east of Scotland and beyond.”

NHS Grampian’s project director, Jackie Bremner, said: “Experience tells us that the types of enhancements planned make all the difference to our patients, staff and visitors.

“We are delighted to have our three charity partners on board with us, making a vital contribution to the future of NHS Grampian for the people of the north-east.”