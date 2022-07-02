Man taken to hospital after one-vehicle crash on South Deeside Road

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been taken to hospital following a one-vehicle crash near Ardoe House.

Emergency services attended the scene on the B9077 South Deeside Road at around 10.30am this morning.

Fire crews extinguished the car that is understood to have gone up in flames following the crash.

One man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by ambulance to be treated. The extent of his injuries is unknown.

A fire service spokeswoman said: “We got a call from police about a car on fire at around 10.35am.

“We sent one appliance and crews used one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.

“The stop message came in at 11.22am.”

The road was closed by police for some time but has since been fully reopened.

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers were called to a report of a one-vehicle crash on the B9077 South Deeside Road near Old Lodge at Ardoe House at around 10.30am on Saturday, July 2.

“Emergency services attended and one man was taken by ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.”