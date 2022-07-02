Man taken to hospital after one-vehicle crash on South Deeside Road

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Man taken to hospital after one-vehicle crash on South Deeside Road

By Ellie Milne
July 2, 2022, 11:57 am Updated: July 2, 2022, 3:37 pm
An area of the B9077 road was the location of the crash.
The crash took place on the B9077 South Deeside Road. Supplied by Google Maps.

A man has been taken to hospital following a one-vehicle crash near Ardoe House.

Emergency services attended the scene on the B9077 South Deeside Road at around 10.30am this morning.

Fire crews extinguished the car that is understood to have gone up in flames following the crash.

One man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by ambulance to be treated. The extent of his injuries is unknown.

A fire service spokeswoman said: “We got a call from police about a car on fire at around 10.35am.

“We sent one appliance and crews used one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.

“The stop message came in at 11.22am.”

The road was closed by police for some time but has since been fully reopened.

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers were called to a report of a one-vehicle crash on the B9077 South Deeside Road near Old Lodge at Ardoe House at around 10.30am on Saturday, July 2.

“Emergency services attended and one man was taken by ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.”

