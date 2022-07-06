Teenager Anya Murphy reported missing from Peterhead

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 15-year-old girl has been reported missing from Peterhead.

Anya Murphy was last seen at around 8.15pm on Tuesday in the Kirktown area of the town.

She is described as being 4ft 2ins, with brown hair.

When last seen, she was wearing a black coat, black leggings, pink trainers and was carrying a black rucksack.

Police are appealing for help from the public to trace her.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 3302 of July 5.