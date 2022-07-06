Trains between Aberdeen and Inverness delayed as fallen tree closes line

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Trains between Aberdeen and Inverness are to be “delayed or revised” after a fallen tree closed the line.

It has been confirmed the tree has fallen over the line between Elgin and Keith, affecting services running in both directions.

ScotRail’s website says teams are on site dealing with the issue, but disruption is expected to last until around 9pm this evening.

The latest update on the delays says: “We’ve had reports of a tree blocking the line between Keith and Elgin. Staff are on site dealing with this at the moment.

“We’ll update this message once we have an update from the team on the ground.”

We’ve had confirmation of a tree on the line between Keith and Elgin. Engineers will work to remove the blockage as quickly and safely as possible and we'll update you once we have more information from staff on the grounds. Please follow @ScotRail for service updates. — Network Rail Scotland (@NetworkRailSCOT) July 6, 2022

Passengers are advised to keep up to date with the latest travel information on the ScotRail website.

