Striker George Oakley makes return to Caley Thistle after spells at Hamilton, Kilmarnock, Bulgaria and Woking

By Paul Chalk
July 6, 2022, 7:11 pm Updated: July 6, 2022, 7:22 pm
Striker George Oakley is back at Caley Thistle.

Caley Thistle have completed the signing of their former striker George Oakley on a two-year contract.

The 26-year-old, who scored 17 times for ICT between 2017-2019, was looking for a move after leaving National League side Woking.

Despite suffering a leg break last September in a match against Chesterfield, the powerful Englishman was back in action in February.

In January 2019, Oakley left the Caley Jags to join Hamilton Accies, where he stayed for a season before moving to Bulgarian First Division side Pirin Blagoevgrad.

A short stint at Kilmarnock was followed by his move to Woking, but he was keen on a permanent move back to Scotland and ideally Inverness.

The deal, which is subject to international clearance, was confirmed on Wednesday night.

Caley Jags head coach Billy Dodds gave Oakley game-time in friendlies against Brora Rangers and St Johnstone and was keen to get the deal over the line.

The experienced striker becomes Dodds’ fifth summer signing alongside Steven Boyd, Nathan Shaw, Max Ram and Zak Delaney.

