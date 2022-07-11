North-east MP raises concerns after ‘off-grid’ homes are excluded from additional winter energy payment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
North-east MP raises concerns after ‘off-grid’ homes are excluded from additional winter energy payment

By Ross Hempseed
July 11, 2022, 3:30 pm Updated: July 11, 2022, 7:36 pm
warm homes discount
Homes which are categorised as 'off-grid' will not be able to claim back £150 as part of the Warm Homes scheme. Picture by Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.

An Aberdeenshire MP has pressed the UK Government on the exclusion of off-grid homes from the Warm Homes discount scheme.

Gordon SNP MP Richard Thomson welcomed the scheme, which will help nearly 280,000 homes across the UK benefit from more of their money back during the winter period.

However, homes that are classified as off-grid are excluded from being eligible for the discount of £150.

Properties like these rely on an independent energy supply and not all the national grid.

Many rural homes across the Highlands and Islands are off-grid due to their remote location.

Owners instead use heating oil to heat their homes, which has seen a sharp rise in the price in line with the cost of fuel.

Recent figures show that Aberdeenshire, Shetland and Orkney pay the most for their energy, with some paying nearly £1,400 above the price cap.

Ensure that ‘off-grid’ energy customers are not left behind

Mr Thomson said: “I welcome the introduction of this new scheme insofar as it goes. I have asked several times now in parliament how the UK Government is going to ensure that ‘off-grid’ energy customers are not left behind in any schemes put in place to mitigate the increasing costs being faced by consumers.

“I, therefore, wrote to the energy minister upon the announcement of this latest scheme and, while he responded that those without a domestic electricity contract would not be eligible, the minister confirmed that other options are being looked at for providing support to ‘off-grid’ customers.

Off-grid homes like this one will not benefit from the Warm Homes discount scheme. Picture by Michael Traill.

“This is a positive statement and I shall be maintaining a watching brief on the issue to ensure that my constituents who fall into that category are not left behind.”

In a written response to Mr Thomson, Energy Minister Greg Hands said: “I am grateful to you for raising this matter.

“The government is aware that not all households have electricity provided through a domestic electricity supply contract.

“Households without a domestic electricity supply contract are not eligible for the Scheme and we are exploring options for other ways in which they might receive similar support.”

To find out if you are eligible for the Warm Homes Discount click here.

