North-east MP raises concerns after ‘off-grid’ homes are excluded from additional winter energy payment

An Aberdeenshire MP has pressed the UK Government on the exclusion of off-grid homes from the Warm Homes discount scheme.

Gordon SNP MP Richard Thomson welcomed the scheme, which will help nearly 280,000 homes across the UK benefit from more of their money back during the winter period.

However, homes that are classified as off-grid are excluded from being eligible for the discount of £150.

Properties like these rely on an independent energy supply and not all the national grid.

Many rural homes across the Highlands and Islands are off-grid due to their remote location.

Owners instead use heating oil to heat their homes, which has seen a sharp rise in the price in line with the cost of fuel.

Recent figures show that Aberdeenshire, Shetland and Orkney pay the most for their energy, with some paying nearly £1,400 above the price cap.

Mr Thomson said: “I welcome the introduction of this new scheme insofar as it goes. I have asked several times now in parliament how the UK Government is going to ensure that ‘off-grid’ energy customers are not left behind in any schemes put in place to mitigate the increasing costs being faced by consumers.

“I, therefore, wrote to the energy minister upon the announcement of this latest scheme and, while he responded that those without a domestic electricity contract would not be eligible, the minister confirmed that other options are being looked at for providing support to ‘off-grid’ customers.

“This is a positive statement and I shall be maintaining a watching brief on the issue to ensure that my constituents who fall into that category are not left behind.”

In a written response to Mr Thomson, Energy Minister Greg Hands said: “I am grateful to you for raising this matter.

“The government is aware that not all households have electricity provided through a domestic electricity supply contract.

“Households without a domestic electricity supply contract are not eligible for the Scheme and we are exploring options for other ways in which they might receive similar support.”

To find out if you are eligible for the Warm Homes Discount click here.