Torry school and community hub to be ‘real focus’ for residents

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The new Torry School and Community Hub will be a “real focus” for the community, says a local councillor following a visit to the site.

Aberdeen City Council’s capital programme committee convener, Christian Allard, visited the building site today.

The new £28million project is due for completion in the autumn of 2023, but this date has changed following delays in work starting.

In February 2022, it emerged that work on the facility would still be ongoing into the latter half of next year, even though it was due to welcome pupils in the summer.

Work initially had to be halted as demolition works on the old Torry Academy were delayed as workers removed asbestos.

Mr Allard visited the site to see the new structure taking shape, which will hopefully become the heart of the community.

The new facility, built by Morrison Construction with input from Hub North Scotland, will house a primary school, early learning centre and a community hub.

‘Real focus of the Torry community.’

Mr Allard said: “I was delighted to come along to see progress on a site which will become a real focus of the Torry community; providing first-class facilities for young and old alike including a 434-capacity school and a provision for 100 ELC (early learning centre) pupils who will be able to enjoy outdoor playing facilities on-site.

“With a community cafe, a library, rehearsal, performance and recording facilities, multi-purpose rooms including office space for services and a 3G seven-a-side pitch, there will be something for everyone in a Hub that the entire Torry community can be proud of.”

“The input of the community into the project via the locality Torry Partnership has been crucial in making the site a reality, and I greatly look forward to seeing the school and hub open to the people of Torry next year.”