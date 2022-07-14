Torry school and community hub to be ‘real focus’ for residents

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Torry school and community hub to be ‘real focus’ for residents

By Ross Hempseed
July 14, 2022, 3:33 pm Updated: July 14, 2022, 5:21 pm
torry school community hub
Peter Ramsay, Operations Director for Hub North Scotland (left) and Councillor Christian Allard.

The new Torry School and Community Hub will be a “real focus” for the community, says a local councillor following a visit to the site.

Aberdeen City Council’s capital programme committee convener, Christian Allard, visited the building site today.

The new £28million project is due for completion in the autumn of 2023, but this date has changed following delays in work starting.

In February 2022, it emerged that work on the facility would still be ongoing into the latter half of next year, even though it was due to welcome pupils in the summer.

Work initially had to be halted as demolition works on the old Torry Academy were delayed as workers removed asbestos.

Mr Allard visited the site to see the new structure taking shape, which will hopefully become the heart of the community.

The new facility, built by Morrison Construction with input from Hub North Scotland, will house a primary school, early learning centre and a community hub.

‘Real focus of the Torry community.’

Mr Allard said: “I was delighted to come along to see progress on a site which will become a real focus of the Torry community; providing first-class facilities for young and old alike including a 434-capacity school and a provision for 100 ELC (early learning centre) pupils who will be able to enjoy outdoor playing facilities on-site.

A visualisation of the new Torry school and Community Hub. Picture by Aberdeen City Council.

“With a community cafe, a library, rehearsal, performance and recording facilities, multi-purpose rooms including office space for services and a 3G seven-a-side pitch, there will be something for everyone in a Hub that the entire Torry community can be proud of.”

“The input of the community into the project via the locality Torry Partnership has been crucial in making the site a reality, and I greatly look forward to seeing the school and hub open to the people of Torry next year.”

