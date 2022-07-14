Stonehaven lifeboat crew tow German yacht back to safety

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A German-registered yacht has been towed into Stonehaven after suffering engine failure.

Stonehaven RNLI was launched at 1pm after the crew onboard the 36ft Talahara yacht raised the alarm.

Aberdeen Coastguard tasked the lifeboat crew to tow the yacht back to safety.

At 4.45pm both vessels arrived at Stonehaven harbour.

Everyone onboard was safe and well.