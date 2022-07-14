Stonehaven lifeboat crew tow German yacht back to safety By Cameron Roy July 14, 2022, 4:51 pm Updated: July 14, 2022, 5:04 pm 0 Stonehaven RNLI were launched to tow the yacht back into port, [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A German-registered yacht has been towed into Stonehaven after suffering engine failure. Stonehaven RNLI was launched at 1pm after the crew onboard the 36ft Talahara yacht raised the alarm. Aberdeen Coastguard tasked the lifeboat crew to tow the yacht back to safety. At 4.45pm both vessels arrived at Stonehaven harbour. Everyone onboard was safe and well. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Kyle RNLI crew member raises over £4,500 in fundraising challenge Ferry carrying nearly 100 passengers across Pentland Firth refloated after running aground RNLI Stonehaven called out to help Seafood Bothy’s fishing boat after engine fails Lochinver lifeboat tasked to rescue yacht taking on water