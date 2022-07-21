Aberdeen restaurant Riksha owners to move into Shahbaaz on Rose Street By Louise Glen July 21, 2022, 4:31 pm Updated: July 21, 2022, 7:28 pm 0 Shahbaaz restaurant in Aberdeen. Picture by Googlemaps. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up The owners of a popular Indian restaurant have announced they are taking over a long-established Rose Street venue. Riksha, who announced its closure in Union Square on July 7, has said it has moved into Shahbaaz and is already recruiting for staff. After teasing followers on social media that a new venture was in the offing, they confirmed today it is the new owner of Shabaaz Tandoori in Aberdeen. Well, it’s not a ‘tease’ anymore, we are in full swing over at Shahbaaz on Rose Street but this is a lovely article by… Posted by Shabaaz Tandoori Aberdeen on Thursday, 21 July 2022 Two weeks ago owners, the Miah family, said they were closing in Union Square but would tell people in coming days about what they were doing next. Owners said: “Well, it’s not a ‘tease’ anymore, we are in full swing over at Shahbaaz on Rose Street. “We’re open from 4pm and we look forward to seeing you!” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal £50,000 to fund Aberdeen foodbank coordinator Motorcyclist, 68, suffers ‘life threatening’ injuries after A93 crash in Aberdeenshire Motorcyclist, 68, suffers ‘life threatening’ injuries after A93 crash in Aberdeenshire Riksha in Union Square closes its doors – but owners tease of new venture