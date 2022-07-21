Aberdeen restaurant Riksha owners to move into Shahbaaz on Rose Street

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The owners of a popular Indian restaurant have announced they are taking over a long-established Rose Street venue.

Riksha, who announced its closure in Union Square on July 7, has said it has moved into Shahbaaz and is already recruiting for staff.

After teasing followers on social media that a new venture was in the offing, they confirmed today it is the new owner of Shabaaz Tandoori in Aberdeen.

Two weeks ago owners, the Miah family, said they were closing in Union Square but would tell people in coming days about what they were doing next.

Owners said: “Well, it’s not a ‘tease’ anymore, we are in full swing over at Shahbaaz on Rose Street.

“We’re open from 4pm and we look forward to seeing you!”