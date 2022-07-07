Riksha in Union Square closes its doors – but owners tease of new venture

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A family-run Indian restaurant in Aberdeen’s Union Square has closed its doors.

Riksha, run by the Miah family, announced on Facebook that it had permanently closed on Sunday.

But, it also teased that a new venture may be in the offing.

The statement from Riksha said: “After three years inside Union Square we closed our doors permanently on Sunday.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank all of our customers for their support.

“The Riksha family will keep you up to date with what’s next in the coming days.”

Khalis Miah, owner of the Riksha restaurant, previously told The Press and Journal what had attracted him to open in the shopping centre.

He said: “Through hard work, dedication and taking commercial risks at the right time in the right place.

“I have always been blessed with a creative flair when it comes to cooking, but talent is not enough. You need to put in the hours and graft to be successful.

He added: “Through my journey, from childhood to where I am today, my family, community, customers and competitors have all given me drive.”