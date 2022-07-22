Firefighters tackle blaze at farm building in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fire have been battling a blaze at a farm in Aberdeen.

Crews were called to the property on Skene Road around 7.30pm this evening.

The fire is said to be contained within a farm building.

A total of six appliances were sent to the scene after the alarm was raised.

Nearby residents described seeing large plumes of black smoke and flames coming from the property.

Firefighters used two jets, two hose reel jets and thermal imaging cameras to battle the fire.

The stop message was received at 9.10pm.