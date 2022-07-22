Firefighters tackle blaze at farm building in Aberdeen By Michelle Henderson July 22, 2022, 9:04 pm Updated: July 23, 2022, 7:40 am 0 A total of six appliances are currently in attendance. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Fire have been battling a blaze at a farm in Aberdeen. Crews were called to the property on Skene Road around 7.30pm this evening. The fire is said to be contained within a farm building. A total of six appliances were sent to the scene after the alarm was raised. Six pumps are currently in attendance at a large fire within a farm building on Skene Road. Nearby residents described seeing large plumes of black smoke and flames coming from the property. Firefighters used two jets, two hose reel jets and thermal imaging cameras to battle the fire. The stop message was received at 9.10pm. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Fire crews tackle forestry fire at the Gramps nature reserve Emergency services called to kitchen fire in top-floor Clifton Road flat in Aberdeen Storm warning after record heat led to firefighters’ busiest day since wartime One taken to hospital following house fire in Dingwall