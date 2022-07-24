Aberdeenshire runners officially recognised as Guinness World Record champions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeenshire runners officially recognised as Guinness World Record champions

By Lauren Taylor
July 24, 2022, 5:39 pm
Fay Cunningham and Emma Petrie are officially Guinness World Record holders.
Fay Cunningham and Emma Petrie are officially Guinness World Record holders.

An Aberdeenshire couple have officially been recognised as Guinness World Record holders after completing 106 marathons in 106 days.

Fay Cunningham, 35, and Emma Petrie, 26, crossed the finish line last month, setting a new Guinness World Record for the most consecutive marathons completed.

The duo from Aboyne started running marathons across Aberdeenshire in February to raise funds for charity.

Both Motor Neurone Disease (MND) Association and Macmillan Cancer Support are set to benefit from £20,000 each.

Now, the pair have been officially recognised as holding the Guinness World Record.

The couple holding their certificate. Supplied by Fay Cunningham.

Ms Cunningham said it was good to be verified and actually see the certificate in their hands.

She said: “We were buzzing, it was really cool.

“To be honest, 106 days, three and a half months, that’s such a long time and for the two of us to be able to get to the end is pretty awesome. We did say if one of us got injured or ill the other one would carry on to support them.

“But to be able to cross the finish line and do 106 together, and finish on a high – I think we could have carried on if we needed to or wanted to but we were good, feeling like we could run again the next day.”

The pair enjoyed a nice dinner and a bottle of champagne they were given for completing their marathons to celebrate being given the certificate.

They are planning a holiday in a few weeks to properly celebrate their achievement, and Ms Cunninham said she can’t wait.

‘You need a reason’

The women have raised £35,115 for their efforts so far and with an extra £6,000 in gift aid, they are pleased to give each charity £20k.

Sound on 🎥 Rollin’ 106 marathons in 106 days in just over 1 minute 😂🏃‍♀️Can you tell how much the weather changed throughout the challenge based on our clothing choice for the day 😆 ☀️ ⛄️ ☔️ #106marathonsin106days #100marathonsin100days #100becomes106 #worldrecord #worldrecordholder #worldrecordholders #marathon #marathontraining #matchmyworkout #marathongirls #marathongoals

Posted by Match My Workout on Friday, 22 July 2022

Ms Cunningham recently lost her father Alan to MND and Frontal Dementia, and Ms Petrie’s mum, Jan, died of cancer two years ago.

“I think you need a reason and a purpose,” she said. “Without that, it’s hard to get up in the morning.

“Because we watched two people – Emma’s mum and my dad – have the ability taken away from them or fighting so hard just to do day-to-day stuff, getting up and being able to run a marathon is quite a luxury really.

“We just kind of saw it as we were really lucky to have the opportunity and ability, so it definitely drove us on. It was nice to raise money for charities that really helped both our families out when we were having a really tough time.”

The runner is hopeful the money they have raised will be able to help many other families in the future.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]