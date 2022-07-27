Aboyne community fight back against vandals as popular pivy on the Green restored

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aboyne community fight back against vandals as popular pivy on the Green restored

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
July 27, 2022, 5:00 pm
Kevin Morrison, Jack Esslemont and Ethan Barr fitting the new seats. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Kevin Morrison, Jack Esslemont and Ethan Barr fitting the new seats. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

A group of youngsters have taken time away from their Xbox this summer to repair a north-east pavilion after it was destroyed by vandals.

Wooden seats at the pivy in the Green, in Aboyne, were burnt beyond repair last year and were never replaced.

Concerned parent, James Esslemont, decided to take action to bring the popular site back into use.

He said: “A fire burned the benches out. There was a horrible social media post that morning blanketing all of the youths in the village as destructive and causing the fires.

“There’s been quite a few incidents in the village with the youths getting the blame for it. It happens too often.

“Just over a month ago there was a fire in the pavilion outside the Huntly Arms hotel and the kids actually phoned it in.

James, who is a wholetime firefighter in Aberdeen and retained firefighter in Aboyne, hailed the actions of the teens.

He said: “It was due to the kids’ quick action in phoning the fire service that it was put out and the building was saved.”

Ethan Barr, Jack Esslemont and Kevin Morrison hard at work fitting the pivy’s new seats. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Repair job was “just an idea”

Mr Esslemont contacted local councillor Geva Blackett to see if there was anything she could do to help.

Following their discussions, Aberdeenshire Council supplied the materials for the new seats and James asked Aboyne Men’s Shed to cut and shape them.

James told us the plan to repair the pivy in the Green started out as “just an idea” but took months to organise.

James said the youngsters’ next job could be to paint the pivy to cover the graffiti.

What do you think should be done to deter vandals? Share your thoughts in our comments section below

Gordon McLaren, Alan Thomas, Jack Esslemont, Ethan Barr, Kevin Morrison, James Esslemont and John Clement take a seat at the repaired pivy on the Green at Aboyne. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Community ‘doing the right thing’

Workshop leader at Aboyne Men’s Shed, John Clement, said it was “a good opportunity” to get involved with the project.

He also said it was “great to see the kids lending a hand” with the work.

He said: “It’s good to see the smiles on the youngsters’ faces because we have had some problems in the village.

“Six youths have been charged with vandalising the public toilets so this might counteract that in a way.

“The community should be delighted to have the pivy seats back, especially the academy kids at lunchtime when its raining and they go out for a sandwich.”

One of the youngsters, Kevin Morrison, said he looked forward to using the pivy again and hopes that people will think twice before vandalising it again.

Councillor Geva Blackett said: “After some bad publicity resulting from the behaviour of a few in Aboyne, it’s heartening to see that the community – including young people – are standing up and doing the right thing.”

