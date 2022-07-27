‘We have no choice’: Striking railway workers picket stations as Aberdeen and Inverness trains cancelled

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘We have no choice’: Striking railway workers picket stations as Aberdeen and Inverness trains cancelled

By Cameron Roy
July 27, 2022, 1:12 pm Updated: July 27, 2022, 3:41 pm
A picket line was outside Aberdeen railway station on Wednesday. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
A picket line was outside Aberdeen railway station on Wednesday. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.

Aberdeen railway workers on strike have picketed the city’s station in a dispute over pay and conditions.

Inverness train station has also been deserted through the day with all services in the Highlands cancelled.

The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) members have been on strike on Wednesday across the UK.

In Scotland, no trains north of the central belt have been running. However, the strike was not linked to ScotRail.

Inverness train station has been deserted during Wednesday’s strike. Photo: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Aberdeen strikers attending the picket have a variety of job roles in train operating companies and Network Rail.

An RMT member at the picket ,who did not want to be named, said: “We’re very disappointed to be here picketing, because it means that we’ve not been able to negotiate a pay raise for the members.

“Our staff are highly trained, highly skilled. But we are not highly paid as the media would have us believe.”

A sign at the strike is telling Network Rail to cut fares and not staff. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.

The long-running dispute between RMT and Network Rail has been ongoing throughout the summer.

Network Rail is an arm’s length public body of the UK Government’s Department for Transport.

‘None of us want to be standing here’

In response to the members of the public that will not be able to travel, one RMT member in Aberdeen said: “I’ll say the same to all the travelers that have talked to this morning, we are genuinely sorry that your journeys have been disrupted today.

“None of us want to be standing here.

“But we have no choice. We have exhausted everything else.

“So if you were to take your frustration out on anybody, please knock on the transport secretary’s door, tell him to go negotiate with the trade unions and give them a meaningful pay rise and stop insulting them.”

The RMT Union was supported by the Trades Union Council. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.

Tommy Campbell, 64, who worked at the Unite Union and the Trade Union Council for over 30 years also attended the strike.

‘Profits to workers not shareholders’

He said: “We have had an absolutely brilliant turnout today, the support we’re receiving from the public by people who are walking past or going past in private cars and lorries, have been tooting their horns in support.”

The picketers have been trying to gather public support for a redistribution of profits.

Inverness train station during the strike. Photo: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Leaflets distributed at the scene claimed that on average rail companies make £500million a year in profits.

Mr Campbell added: “Employers and the government need to get round the table, give less to the shareholders and give more back to the workers.”

UK Transport Secretary’s response

In response to the strikes, the UK Government transport secretary Grant Shapps said: “Sadly, this is nothing new. In fact, in my 3 years as Transport Secretary, there has not been a single day when unions have not been in dispute with the rail industry.

“Unfortunately, it’s too late to call off today’s damaging strikes but I urge the RMT and indeed all unions to stop holding the country to ransom with the threat of further industrial action and get off picket lines and back around the negotiating table.”

