Richie Ramsay will stick to his plan to be ‘diligent and consistent’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The trophy is in safe keeping – tucked among a menagerie of soft toys in daughter Olivia’s bedroom – and Richie Ramsay is now looking to build on his latest tour victory.

The 39-year-old’s win in the Cazoo Classic at Hillside was his fourth on the DP World Tour. His first was in 2009, meaning he’s now won in three separate decades – a record to match any of his peers.

And having delivered on his promise to Olivia to win her a trophy after a six-year gap, he’s still hungry for more as he tees up at the Hero Open at Fairmont St Andrews.

Ramsay set himself a target for a reassessment of his career when he turns 40 next year, and the win hasn’t changed that. The needs of Olivia and wife Angela still come first.

‘Was it time to do something different?’

It was a clutch putt for @RamsayGolf to secure his Tour card in 2019… And it was nerves of steel for his fourth Tour title 🏆 #CazooClassic https://t.co/OhBeV9ZhXU pic.twitter.com/bsBcwNfKEL — DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) July 25, 2022

“I sat down with Angela last year and talked about what we wanted to do and what I needed around me to be successful,” he said. “We decided I’d play until the end of next year and then have a big reassessment of what I was going to do.

“I’d played a lot of golf, and accomplished a lot of the things that I wanted to do. I had to work out: Was it time to do something different?

“There was an element of belief in there. There’s a lot of good players coming through now. I still believe I had more to give, but was there a new challenge to re-ignite that purpose?

“I managed to find that.”

He’ll still reassess, but that is now informed by the freedom he has from the win.

“I’m sticking to my guns, but now I have options, which is really nice,” he said.

“I never wanted to be put into a corner where there was only one decision I could make. That freedom is really nice and makes you more relaxed, it allows you to chase stuff without a downside.”

‘I wouldn’t change that for selfish reasons’

The win puts Ramsay in play for one of the ten PGA Tour cards available to DP World members, but while the selfish golfer would love that, the family man thinks differently.

“Part of me would love to do that for a year, but I’m also thinking that’s less time with Angela and Olivia,” he said. “I feel we are happy as a family in Edinburgh. I wouldn’t want to change that for selfish reasons.”

Ramsay’s career record now beats or matches all but his fellow Aberdonian Paul Lawrie of his contemporaries on tour.

“Walking down the range this morning and getting the congratulations from everyone was really nice,” he said. “Getting all the messages from everyone and sharing the win with the people who have always believed in me was special.

“I hadn’t thought about winning in three different decades. I suppose it’s a consequence of me sticking to the same thing, which is ‘What am I going to do today that makes me better?’

‘You have to be diligent and consistent’

“We’re all our own boss out here, so you have to be diligent and consistent in what you do. I feel that’s come across for me in results and on the golf course.

“There are the times when it’s hard, and no-one’s patting you on the back, saying ‘well done’.

“That’s when you get the good people around you who support you and believe in you.

“Good things will happen if you do that.”

This week finds the Fairmont St Andrews’ Torrance Course playing softer and longer than the place just down the cliffside did two weeks ago.

“The wind is always a big thing here, and the greens are running so well,” said Richie. “It’s going to be a low scoring week again, I feel.

“It favours guys who can shape their ball, which is one of my strengths.”

‘He does everything really well’

Richie’s long-time coach Ian Rae has been with him since his amateur days, and admitted to a tear in the eye as the winning putt went in on Sunday.

“He’s got that determination to do things well and he’s got a determination to win,” said Rae. “He’s very process driven so he practices well, plays well and lives well. He does everything really well.

“The thing I’ve always liked is that he doesn’t accept mediocrity. If it’s poor, he’ll say it’s poor and he’ll also never expect me to say ‘that’s okay’ when it’s not.

“I’ve enjoyed the journey and I’ve loved seeing him progress and come through from amateur golf. He’s been a winner at every level.”

Even this year Ramsay has bounced back from setbacks, losing the British Masters at the Belfry hitting into the water on 18, and then missing the Scottish Open with illness.

“He’s had a few injuries and had to pull out of some events this year,” said Rae. “The hits kept coming but he kept coming back. The win at the weekend was just brilliant.”