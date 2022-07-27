Richie Ramsay will stick to his plan to be ‘diligent and consistent’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Golf

Richie Ramsay will stick to his plan to be ‘diligent and consistent’

By Steve Scott
July 27, 2022, 2:00 pm Updated: July 27, 2022, 5:02 pm
Richie Ramsay with the trophy after winning the Cazoo Classic at the weekend.
Richie Ramsay with the trophy after winning the Cazoo Classic at the weekend.

The trophy is in safe keeping – tucked among a menagerie of soft toys in daughter Olivia’s bedroom – and Richie Ramsay is now looking to build on his latest tour victory.

The 39-year-old’s win in the Cazoo Classic at Hillside was his fourth on the DP World Tour. His first was in 2009, meaning he’s now won in three separate decades – a record to match any of his peers.

And having delivered on his promise to Olivia to win her a trophy after a six-year gap, he’s still hungry for more as he tees up at the Hero Open at Fairmont St Andrews.

Ramsay set himself a target for a reassessment of his career when he turns 40 next year, and the win hasn’t changed that. The needs of Olivia and wife Angela still come first.

‘Was it time to do something different?’

“I sat down with Angela last year and talked about what we wanted to do and what I needed around me to be successful,” he said. “We decided I’d play until the end of next year and then have a big reassessment of what I was going to do.

“I’d played a lot of golf, and accomplished a lot of the things that I wanted to do. I had to work out: Was it time to do something different?

“There was an element of belief in there. There’s a lot of good players coming through now. I still believe I had more to give, but was there a new challenge to re-ignite that purpose?

“I managed to find that.”

He’ll still reassess, but that is now informed by the freedom he has from the win.

“I’m sticking to my guns, but now I have options, which is really nice,” he said.

“I never wanted to be put into a corner where there was only one decision I could make. That freedom is really nice and makes you more relaxed, it allows you to chase stuff without a downside.”

‘I wouldn’t change that for selfish reasons’

The win puts Ramsay in play for one of the ten PGA Tour cards available to DP World members, but while the selfish golfer would love that, the family man thinks differently.

“Part of me would love to do that for a year, but I’m also thinking that’s less time with Angela and Olivia,” he said. “I feel we are happy as a family in Edinburgh. I wouldn’t want to change that for selfish reasons.”

Ramsay’s career record now beats or matches all but his fellow Aberdonian Paul Lawrie of his contemporaries on tour.

“Walking down the range this morning and getting the congratulations from everyone was really nice,” he said. “Getting all the messages from everyone and sharing the win with the people who have always believed in me was special.

“I hadn’t thought about winning in three different decades. I suppose it’s a consequence of me sticking to the same thing, which is ‘What am I going to do today that makes me better?’

‘You have to be diligent and consistent’

“We’re all our own boss out here, so you have to be diligent and consistent in what you do. I feel that’s come across for me in results and on the golf course.

“There are the times when it’s hard, and no-one’s patting you on the back, saying ‘well done’.

“That’s when you get the good people around you who support you and believe in you.

“Good things will happen if you do that.”

This week finds the Fairmont St Andrews’ Torrance Course playing softer and longer than the place just down the cliffside did two weeks ago.

“The wind is always a big thing here, and the greens are running so well,” said Richie. “It’s going to be a low scoring week again, I feel.

“It favours guys who can shape their ball, which is one of my strengths.”

‘He does everything really well’

Richie’s long-time coach Ian Rae has been with him since his amateur days, and admitted to a tear in the eye as the winning putt went in on Sunday.

“He’s got that determination to do things well and he’s got a determination to win,” said Rae. “He’s very process driven so he practices well, plays well and lives well. He does everything really well.

“The thing I’ve always liked is that he doesn’t accept mediocrity. If it’s poor, he’ll say it’s poor and he’ll also never expect me to say ‘that’s okay’ when it’s not.

“I’ve enjoyed the journey and I’ve loved seeing him progress and come through from amateur golf. He’s been a winner at every level.”

Even this year Ramsay has bounced back from setbacks, losing the British Masters at the Belfry hitting into the water on 18, and then missing the Scottish Open with illness.

“He’s had a few injuries and had to pull out of some events this year,” said Rae. “The hits kept coming but he kept coming back. The win at the weekend was just brilliant.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal