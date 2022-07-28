Traffic lights were broken on major Aberdeen junction between Wellington Road and Charleston Road North

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The traffic lights were broken on a major Aberdeen junction between Wellington Road and Charleston Road North.

The incident is located on the A956 Cleanhill to Bridge of Don road. Traffic buildup continued throughout the morning.

According to the highway code, if traffic lights are not working, motorists should treat the situation as if the junction was unmarked and proceed with great care.

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “The traffic lights went down at 5:45am this morning and the fault was automatically put out through our term maintenance contractor.

“An engineer was on site 45 minutes after the fault was raised and the lights were working again by 07:55am.”