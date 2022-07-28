Crash near Ellon roundabout on the A90

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A crash near the Ellon roundabout caused the northbound carriageway of the A90 Aberdeen to Fraserburgh road to be restricted.

The crash occurred at around 7.52am on Thursday.

Traffic Scotland warned the road was “restricted” and for motorists to “take care”.

However, at 8:39am the collision was cleared and all lanes were operational.

