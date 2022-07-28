Crash near Ellon roundabout on the A90 By Cameron Roy July 28, 2022, 8:31 am Updated: July 28, 2022, 4:36 pm 0 The accident occured near the Ellon roundabout. Picture by Kevin Emsile. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A crash near the Ellon roundabout caused the northbound carriageway of the A90 Aberdeen to Fraserburgh road to be restricted. The crash occurred at around 7.52am on Thursday. Traffic Scotland warned the road was “restricted” and for motorists to “take care”. However, at 8:39am the collision was cleared and all lanes were operational. NEW❗️⌚️07:52#A90 Ellon Roundabout The Northbound carriageway is currently restricted due to a collision Police are on route 🚓#TakeCare on approach@ARL_AWPR pic.twitter.com/90P1LgailF — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) July 28, 2022 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Person taken to hospital following two vehicle crash on A9 near Daviot Man charged as woman airlifted from crash on A90 near Stracathro Calls for A90 at Toll of Birness to be dualled if Aberdeenshire freeport bid is successful Woman taken to hospital following one-vehicle crash on A97 Huntly road near Rhynie