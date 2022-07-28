Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital to be transformed with stunning drawings for Archie Foundation

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeenshire artist Johanna Basford will transform the outpatients unit at the Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital with her intricate illustrations.

As part of a collaborative project with the Archie Foundation, the artist will begin revitalising the unit within weeks.

However, hand-drawn illustrations won’t just be for decoration – they will include interactive games, puzzles, and QR codes for children to play while waiting for appointments.

Ms Basford was “delighted” the Archie Foundation asked her to create new artwork for the hospital.

She said: “I’ve visited Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital with both of my girls, Evie and Mia, over the years and I’m so grateful to have such a wonderful hospital in our hometown.

“I can’t think of a project that has meant more to me, I’m really honoured.”

The outpatient department welcomes over 1,000 children and their families every month, while the Archie Foundation provides extra support.

This includes emergency grants, specialist equipment, specialist staff and toys.

Kids can have their say on designs

As part of the project, Ms Basford and the charity are consulting with the local community about what themes and colours they would like to see on the hospital walls.

Paula Cormack, chief executive of the Archie Foundation, said: “Having such a talented artist as Johanna on board with this project is so exciting.

“It is incredibly important to ensure our hospital environments are welcoming and engaging for children and their families. Attending hospital appointments can often be a cause of anxiety and we want to ensure we can distract from any discomfort and put smiles on faces.

“Johanna has lots of fantastic ideas and we thought it would be great to get the community who use our children’s hospital involved, and ask them what they would like to see there.”

She is encouraging parents, carers and staff to take part in the survey and for children to download the colouring sheets to inspire the creation.

Ms Basford added: “As a mum, I know how important it is that spaces like hospital waiting areas and treatment rooms are welcoming, calm environments for both the little people and us grown-ups.

“But we also want them to be fun, to capture imaginations and spark a few smiles and conversations. I’m looking forward to creating beautiful backdrops, fun treasure hunts and even a few inky quests for these walls.

“This really is a project of a lifetime, and I can’t wait to get started.”

The colouring sheets can be found on the charity’s website and should be sent to The Archie Foundation at the Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital.