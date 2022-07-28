Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital to be transformed with stunning drawings for Archie Foundation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital to be transformed with stunning drawings for Archie Foundation

By Lauren Taylor
July 28, 2022, 4:46 pm Updated: July 28, 2022, 4:52 pm
Johanna Basford and The Archie Foundation are teaming up to bring a bit of magic to Royal Aberdeen Children's Hospital.
Aberdeenshire artist Johanna Basford will transform the outpatients unit at the Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital with her intricate illustrations.

As part of a collaborative project with the Archie Foundation, the artist will begin revitalising the unit within weeks.

However, hand-drawn illustrations won’t just be for decoration –  they will include interactive games, puzzles, and QR codes for children to play while waiting for appointments.

Ms Basford was “delighted” the Archie Foundation asked her to create new artwork for the hospital.

She said: “I’ve visited Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital with both of my girls, Evie and Mia, over the years and I’m so grateful to have such a wonderful hospital in our hometown.

“I can’t think of a project that has meant more to me, I’m really honoured.”

The outpatient department welcomes over 1,000 children and their families every month, while the Archie Foundation provides extra support.

This includes emergency grants, specialist equipment, specialist staff and toys.

Kids can have their say on designs

As part of the project, Ms Basford and the charity are consulting with the local community about what themes and colours they would like to see on the hospital walls.

Paula Cormack, chief executive of the Archie Foundation, said: “Having such a talented artist as Johanna on board with this project is so exciting.

“It is incredibly important to ensure our hospital environments are welcoming and engaging for children and their families. Attending hospital appointments can often be a cause of anxiety and we want to ensure we can distract from any discomfort and put smiles on faces.

“Johanna has lots of fantastic ideas and we thought it would be great to get the community who use our children’s hospital involved, and ask them what they would like to see there.”

The illustrator and charity are looking for inspiration for designs which will be used to revamp the outpatient department. Supplied by Archie Foundation.

She is encouraging parents, carers and staff to take part in the survey and for children to download the colouring sheets to inspire the creation.

Ms Basford added: “As a mum, I know how important it is that spaces like hospital waiting areas and treatment rooms are welcoming, calm environments for both the little people and us grown-ups.

“But we also want them to be fun, to capture imaginations and spark a few smiles and conversations. I’m looking forward to creating beautiful backdrops, fun treasure hunts and even a few inky quests for these walls.

“This really is a project of a lifetime, and I can’t wait to get started.”

The colouring sheets can be found on the charity’s website and should be sent to The Archie Foundation at the Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital.

