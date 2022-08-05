Limitlass: Women-only mountain bike festival attempts to break down barriers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Limitlass: Women-only mountain bike festival attempts to break down barriers

By Lauren Robertson
August 5, 2022, 9:03 am Updated: August 5, 2022, 9:49 am
Limitlass mountain bike festival. Picture by Kevin Nelson, 57 Media.
Limitlass mountain bike festival. Picture by Kevin Nelson, 57 Media.

A mountain bike festival designed to get women on their bikes, no matter their ability – and break down barriers – will take place later this month.

Limitlass boasts a jam-packed programme balancing riding and relaxation, and will take place at Glen Tanar estate from August 26 to 28.

Festival goers will be treated to coaching sessions and training from leading women in the mountain biking industry, then be able to wind down with biking themed movie nights, delicious food and even a mobile sauna.

Limitlass is organised by Fiona Finnie, Anna Riddell and Katie May, all of whom run their own businesses guiding and coaching mountain biking.

The women are from the Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire respectively, areas which are emerging as some of the top biking hotspots in the country.

Anna Riddel, Katie May and Fiona Finnie. Picture by Kevin Nelson, 57 Media.

Creating a community

Ms Finnie first tried mountain biking after a friend took her along to a women-only event in Aviemore around six years ago. She said that day has “shaped life from there on out”.

Realising the importance of safe spaces for women to explore and develop their love for the sport, she teamed up with the other two women to create Limitlass.

“There is quite a strong female mountain bike community now but it still can be hard to find other women to ride with,” she said.

“Riding with guys is great but it is a different vibe, it’s great to just have a women’s space, other women understand the challenges you’re facing as well.”

Those in attendance will be encouraged to connect with both each other and with nature in the stunning surroundings of the Aberdeenshire estate.

Limitlass will be held in the Glen Tanar estate. Picture by Kevin Nelson, 57 Media

Why mountain biking?

Explaining why she herself keeps getting back on the bike, Ms Finnie said: “Mountain biking is really good for your physical health exercise wise but I think it also promotes good mental health and wellbeing.

“It’s just so much fun, I love it. There are so many things I get from it, I can go out on my own and I get a bit of peace and solitude and time to think or I can go on a challenging ride with friends and push myself.”

Limitlass mountain bike festival is the first of its kind in Scotland. The programme will also provide women with the practical skills they need to feel confident heading out on their bikes alone or in small groups – like bike mechanics and how to fix a puncture.

‘More confidence in life’

The festival isn’t the first example of a female led group hoping to make wheeled sports more accessible in the north and north east.

Earlier this year Ann-Louise Breaden set up Highland Skate Gals in Inverness, a group designed to help women feel comfortable trying something new.

Ms Finnie said encouraging women to get involved in more adventurous sports can help them develop skills that can be used elsewhere.

The 40-year-old said: “There’s something about the overcoming of obstacles that transfers into the rest of your life, pushing past the things you’re a little bit scared to do but you know you’ve got the skills for.

“Biking has given me more confidence in life, I’ve met so many amazing people and been to so many amazing places and I wouldn’t have had any of that without my bike.”

Tickets for Limitlass festival are available here.

