Limitlass: Women-only mountain bike festival attempts to break down barriers

A mountain bike festival designed to get women on their bikes, no matter their ability – and break down barriers – will take place later this month.

Limitlass boasts a jam-packed programme balancing riding and relaxation, and will take place at Glen Tanar estate from August 26 to 28.

Festival goers will be treated to coaching sessions and training from leading women in the mountain biking industry, then be able to wind down with biking themed movie nights, delicious food and even a mobile sauna.

Limitlass is organised by Fiona Finnie, Anna Riddell and Katie May, all of whom run their own businesses guiding and coaching mountain biking.

The women are from the Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire respectively, areas which are emerging as some of the top biking hotspots in the country.

Creating a community

Ms Finnie first tried mountain biking after a friend took her along to a women-only event in Aviemore around six years ago. She said that day has “shaped life from there on out”.

Realising the importance of safe spaces for women to explore and develop their love for the sport, she teamed up with the other two women to create Limitlass.

“There is quite a strong female mountain bike community now but it still can be hard to find other women to ride with,” she said.

“Riding with guys is great but it is a different vibe, it’s great to just have a women’s space, other women understand the challenges you’re facing as well.”

Those in attendance will be encouraged to connect with both each other and with nature in the stunning surroundings of the Aberdeenshire estate.

Why mountain biking?

Explaining why she herself keeps getting back on the bike, Ms Finnie said: “Mountain biking is really good for your physical health exercise wise but I think it also promotes good mental health and wellbeing.

“It’s just so much fun, I love it. There are so many things I get from it, I can go out on my own and I get a bit of peace and solitude and time to think or I can go on a challenging ride with friends and push myself.”

Limitlass mountain bike festival is the first of its kind in Scotland. The programme will also provide women with the practical skills they need to feel confident heading out on their bikes alone or in small groups – like bike mechanics and how to fix a puncture.

‘More confidence in life’

The festival isn’t the first example of a female led group hoping to make wheeled sports more accessible in the north and north east.

Earlier this year Ann-Louise Breaden set up Highland Skate Gals in Inverness, a group designed to help women feel comfortable trying something new.

Ms Finnie said encouraging women to get involved in more adventurous sports can help them develop skills that can be used elsewhere.

The 40-year-old said: “There’s something about the overcoming of obstacles that transfers into the rest of your life, pushing past the things you’re a little bit scared to do but you know you’ve got the skills for.

“Biking has given me more confidence in life, I’ve met so many amazing people and been to so many amazing places and I wouldn’t have had any of that without my bike.”

Tickets for Limitlass festival are available here.