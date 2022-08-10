First batch of exhibitors announced as National Whisky Festival returns to Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

First batch of exhibitors announced as National Whisky Festival returns to Aberdeen

By Ross Hempseed
August 10, 2022, 12:57 pm Updated: August 10, 2022, 5:01 pm
national whisky festival
National Whisky Festival returns to Aberdeen on September 10. Picture supplied by NWF.

The National Whisky Festival will return to the Granite City next month, and the first batch of exhibitors have been revealed.

Whisky is an important product for communities in the north and north-east with distilleries dotted across the region.

The festival returns on September 10 at the Aberdeen Music Hall, with a broad range of exhibitors preparing to liven the tastebuds of visitors.

It was started back in 2015 to celebrate all things whisky and now includes four events in Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Paisley and Glasgow at the Celtic Connections festival.

The event brings together whisky producers and lovers for a wee dram. Picture supplied by NWF.

The festival also made its debut in Inverness in July, with many whisky enthusiasts turning out to sample and purchase a wide range of whiskies.

Organisers have confirmed the first batch of exhibitors due to appear at the event, including distilleries, food producers and drinks companies.

‘Back with a bang this year’

Distilleries such as GlenAllachie, Benromach, GlenWyvis, and Balbair as well as large companies like Whyte & Mackay and Gordon & Macphail have confirmed their attendance.

Whisky production has stretched out to the far corners of the country, with distilleries in Arran, Raasay, Thurso and even Swedish maker Mackmyra coming to Aberdeen.

Also attending is the Scotch Malt Whisky Society, whose members share a passion for whisky and the history and importance of the drink in Scotland.

National Whisky Festival co-ordinator, Gareth Croll, said: “The last couple of years have been tough, but we are back with a bang this year and have big plans in store to ensure our 2022/23 season is the biggest and best yet.

“We can’t wait for everyone to experience what we’ve curated and look forward to seeing our friends in the north-east again at Aberdeen Music Hall in September.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]