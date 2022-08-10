First batch of exhibitors announced as National Whisky Festival returns to Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The National Whisky Festival will return to the Granite City next month, and the first batch of exhibitors have been revealed.

Whisky is an important product for communities in the north and north-east with distilleries dotted across the region.

The festival returns on September 10 at the Aberdeen Music Hall, with a broad range of exhibitors preparing to liven the tastebuds of visitors.

It was started back in 2015 to celebrate all things whisky and now includes four events in Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Paisley and Glasgow at the Celtic Connections festival.

The festival also made its debut in Inverness in July, with many whisky enthusiasts turning out to sample and purchase a wide range of whiskies.

Organisers have confirmed the first batch of exhibitors due to appear at the event, including distilleries, food producers and drinks companies.

‘Back with a bang this year’

Distilleries such as GlenAllachie, Benromach, GlenWyvis, and Balbair as well as large companies like Whyte & Mackay and Gordon & Macphail have confirmed their attendance.

Whisky production has stretched out to the far corners of the country, with distilleries in Arran, Raasay, Thurso and even Swedish maker Mackmyra coming to Aberdeen.

Also attending is the Scotch Malt Whisky Society, whose members share a passion for whisky and the history and importance of the drink in Scotland.

National Whisky Festival co-ordinator, Gareth Croll, said: “The last couple of years have been tough, but we are back with a bang this year and have big plans in store to ensure our 2022/23 season is the biggest and best yet.

“We can’t wait for everyone to experience what we’ve curated and look forward to seeing our friends in the north-east again at Aberdeen Music Hall in September.”