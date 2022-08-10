Aberdeen care worker issued warning by SSSC after slapping teenage service user

An Aberdeen care worker has been issued a warning after slapping a 14-year-old service user.

Pietra Biasucci Guerrero slapped the teenager in the face after he touched her “inappropriately”, the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) has heard.

The incident took place on or around April 21, 2021.

She was employed by Camphill School, a charity that provides support to children and young people with learning disabilities and complex additional support needs, at the time.

By slapping the service user, referred to as AA in the SSSC report, Ms Biasucci Guerrero placed them at risk of physical and emotional harm.

The watchdog also recognised that she did not appear to intend to cause harm.

The report states: “Your behaviour at allegation one was a serious instance of you exercising very poor judgement in managing a challenging situation.

“It is unacceptable to hit a service user under any circumstances, however the context is important when considering your actions. The young person had repeatedly touched you in an inappropriate manner.

“You found yourself in a difficult position and reacted by slapping the service user as an instinctive response to his escalating behaviour but you should have dealt with the behaviour in a more appropriate manner.”

Warning in place for 12 months

The SSSC also found evidence that the senior care worker encouraged another service user to move by patting them on the bottom.

This took place on or around June 1, 2021.

Although the incident did not cause any upset, her actions were determined to be “unprofessional”.

The SSSC determined her fitness to practise has been impaired due to the identified misconduct.

As a result, a warning has been placed on her registration for 12 months.

This was considered adequate as she has shown “regret, insight and remorse, by apologising to the young person involved and immediately reporting the incident to her employer.”

No further concerns have been raised.

A spokeswoman from Camphill School Aberdeen said: “The safety and wellbeing of the children and young people in our care is our upmost priority. We have stringent recruitment, training, and procedures in place to safeguard them.

“We are unable to comment on individual cases, however, we would like to reassure everyone that should a concern around an individual’s professional conduct be raised, a thorough internal investigation is undertaken and where appropriate we will proactively notify the relevant professional authority.”