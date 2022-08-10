Aberdeen care worker issued warning by SSSC after slapping teenage service user

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen care worker issued warning by SSSC after slapping teenage service user

By Ellie Milne
August 10, 2022, 3:44 pm Updated: August 10, 2022, 4:21 pm
Pietra Biasucci Guerrero was employed by Camphill School at the time of the incidents. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Pietra Biasucci Guerrero was employed by Camphill School at the time of the incidents. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

An Aberdeen care worker has been issued a warning after slapping a 14-year-old service user.

Pietra Biasucci Guerrero slapped the teenager in the face after he touched her “inappropriately”, the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) has heard.

The incident took place on or around April 21, 2021.

She was employed by Camphill School, a charity that provides support to children and young people with learning disabilities and complex additional support needs, at the time.

By slapping the service user, referred to as AA in the SSSC report, Ms Biasucci Guerrero placed them at risk of physical and emotional harm.

The watchdog also recognised that she did not appear to intend to cause harm.

The report states: “Your behaviour at allegation one was a serious instance of you exercising very poor judgement in managing a challenging situation.

“It is unacceptable to hit a service user under any circumstances, however the context is important when considering your actions. The young person had repeatedly touched you in an inappropriate manner.

“You found yourself in a difficult position and reacted by slapping the service user as an instinctive response to his escalating behaviour but you should have dealt with the behaviour in a more appropriate manner.”

Warning in place for 12 months

The SSSC also found evidence that the senior care worker encouraged another service user to move by patting them on the bottom.

This took place on or around June 1, 2021.

Although the incident did not cause any upset, her actions were determined to be “unprofessional”.

The SSSC determined her fitness to practise has been impaired due to the identified misconduct.

As a result, a warning has been placed on her registration for 12 months.

This was considered adequate as she has shown “regret, insight and remorse, by apologising to the young person involved and immediately reporting the incident to her employer.”

No further concerns have been raised.

A spokeswoman from Camphill School Aberdeen said: “The safety and wellbeing of the children and young people in our care is our upmost priority. We have stringent recruitment, training, and procedures in place to safeguard them.

“We are unable to comment on individual cases, however, we would like to reassure everyone that should a concern around an individual’s professional conduct be raised, a thorough internal investigation is undertaken and where appropriate we will proactively notify the relevant professional authority.”

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]