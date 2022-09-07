A Flag for Aberdeenshire: Enter your designs as competition launches

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

A Flag for Aberdeenshire: Enter your designs as competition launches

By Craig Munro
September 7, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 7, 2022, 8:18 am
Flag for Aberdeenshire
Dunnottar Castle, on the Aberdeenshire coast.

How would you capture the spirit of Aberdeenshire in a design that’s simple and distinctive enough to put on a flag?

That is the question we’re asking the north-east, as we launch an exciting competition to find a new standard that will fly proudly over the region.

Recently, Scottish counties including Sutherland and Caithness have gained eye-catching new flags after residents were asked for their input.

And today, it’s not difficult to see each of those designs on flagpoles across those areas in a clear display of local pride.

We want the same for Aberdeenshire: a flag that represents the very best of the region.

What is the Flag for Aberdeenshire competition?

The winner of this competition will see their flag turned into an officially registered symbol for Aberdeenshire.

If it is good enough to be embraced by the public, then it could end up on bumper stickers and football shirts as well as flagpoles.

Flag for Aberdeenshire
The flag of Aberdeen, featuring three castles, flying outside Marischal College. Picture by Kami Thomson

A great flag should be simple but distinctive, and rich with symbolism that makes it unmistakably Aberdeenshire.

Read expert Philip Tibbetts’ tips on what makes a well-designed flag

Schoolchildren around the county will design and send in their own flags, but the competition is open to all ages.

Philip Tibbetts, the Lyon Court Vexillologist for Scotland, visited Inverurie Academy alongside Miranda McHardy of the group that is campaigning for a flag to represent Aberdeenshire. Philip Tibbetts with pupils Neve Simpson holding the saltire and from left Shannon Jamieson, Iona Duncan and Isla Bateman. Picture by Kami Thomson

All you need to do is fill out the simple form at the bottom of this page.

Alternatively, you can send a postal entry with your flag, personal details and the reasoning behind your design to:

A Flag for Aberdeenshire

The Press and Journal

1 Marischal Square

Broad Street

Aberdeen

AB10 1BL

The closing date for entries is October 8.

What happens next?

An assessment team, including people from the Lieutenancy, the Flag Institute and the Lyon Court, will pick a shortlist from all the entries.

Later this year, that shortlist will go to a public vote, and the winner will eventually be announced early next year.

Flags outside the council headquarters
Flags outside the Aberdeenshire Council headquarters at Woodhill House.

The winning flag will then be registered with the Lyon Court and put on the Flag Institute’s UK Flag Registry.

‘Very distinctive and proud county’

Sandy Manson, Her Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Aberdeenshire, is among those supporting the competition.

Asked what might inspire designers, he said: “You think of the diversity of Aberdeenshire from mountain to sea.

“You think of our history and our culture.

“I can’t pretend that will be an easy thing to capture, but I believe there will be some very creative minds out there who will come up with symbols and colours that will really capture the essence of what is a very distinctive and proud county.”

