A Flag for Aberdeenshire: Enter your designs as competition launches

How would you capture the spirit of Aberdeenshire in a design that’s simple and distinctive enough to put on a flag?

That is the question we’re asking the north-east, as we launch an exciting competition to find a new standard that will fly proudly over the region.

Recently, Scottish counties including Sutherland and Caithness have gained eye-catching new flags after residents were asked for their input.

And today, it’s not difficult to see each of those designs on flagpoles across those areas in a clear display of local pride.

We want the same for Aberdeenshire: a flag that represents the very best of the region.

What is the Flag for Aberdeenshire competition?

The winner of this competition will see their flag turned into an officially registered symbol for Aberdeenshire.

If it is good enough to be embraced by the public, then it could end up on bumper stickers and football shirts as well as flagpoles.

A great flag should be simple but distinctive, and rich with symbolism that makes it unmistakably Aberdeenshire.

Read expert Philip Tibbetts’ tips on what makes a well-designed flag

Schoolchildren around the county will design and send in their own flags, but the competition is open to all ages.

All you need to do is fill out the simple form at the bottom of this page.

Alternatively, you can send a postal entry with your flag, personal details and the reasoning behind your design to:

A Flag for Aberdeenshire

The Press and Journal

1 Marischal Square

Broad Street

Aberdeen

AB10 1BL

The closing date for entries is October 8.

What happens next?

An assessment team, including people from the Lieutenancy, the Flag Institute and the Lyon Court, will pick a shortlist from all the entries.

Later this year, that shortlist will go to a public vote, and the winner will eventually be announced early next year.

The winning flag will then be registered with the Lyon Court and put on the Flag Institute’s UK Flag Registry.

‘Very distinctive and proud county’

Sandy Manson, Her Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Aberdeenshire, is among those supporting the competition.

Asked what might inspire designers, he said: “You think of the diversity of Aberdeenshire from mountain to sea.

“You think of our history and our culture.

“I can’t pretend that will be an easy thing to capture, but I believe there will be some very creative minds out there who will come up with symbols and colours that will really capture the essence of what is a very distinctive and proud county.”

