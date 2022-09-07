A Flag for Aberdeenshire: Meet the expert who knows the secret to a great design

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

A Flag for Aberdeenshire: Meet the expert who knows the secret to a great design

By Craig Munro
September 7, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 7, 2022, 12:28 pm
Philip Tibbetts, the Lyon Court Vexillologist for Scotland, visited Inverurie Academy as a competition to find a new Aberdeenshire flag is launched. Pupil Isla Bateman waves the Saltire with, from left, Shannon Jamieson, Iona Duncan and Neve Simpson. Picture by Kami Thomson
Philip Tibbetts, the Lyon Court Vexillologist for Scotland, visited Inverurie Academy as a competition to find a new Aberdeenshire flag is launched. Pupil Isla Bateman waves the Saltire with, from left, Shannon Jamieson, Iona Duncan and Neve Simpson. Picture by Kami Thomson

If there’s one man in Scotland who knows the difference between a great and a bad flag, it’s Philip Tibbetts.

As the Honorary Vexillologist at the Lyon Court since 2018, he holds the world’s first official flag-specific role.

In recent years, he has helped out with more than 60 UK flag registrations, including Caithness, Sutherland and Skye.

And now the expert is one of the driving forces behind the campaign to get an Aberdeenshire flag too.

Aberdeenshire flag competition launches

Today, The P&J is launching a contest to find an official flag that will represent Aberdeenshire into the future.

Philip Tibbetts, the Lyon Court Vexillologist for Scotland, visited Inverurie Academy alongside Miranda McHardy of the group that is campaigning for a flag to represent Aberdeenshire. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson

We’re looking for a design that is simple, effective and pays tribute to the region’s heritage.

If it is good enough to be embraced by the public, it could end up on bumper stickers and football shirts as well as flagpoles.

Enter the Flag for Aberdeenshire competition here

Philip, whose passion for flags started when he was a graphic designer in Aberdeen, said: “The north-east has that Doric identity and Doric language.

“So it wouldn’t surprise me if this flag becomes a sort of shorthand for Doric.

“Maybe in the future, you’ll see language options on the internet with the Scottish flag for Scots, and the Aberdeenshire flag for Doric.”

Philip Tibbetts with Inverurie Academy pupils Neve Simpson, Isla Bateman, Iona Duncan and Shannon Jamieson.<br />Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson

The expert added: “I can see it flying at castles and the other big tourist sites in Aberdeenshire.”

He is travelling across the region to visit schools and encourage local pupils to think about what they would put on their flag.

Expert Tibbetts’ top tips for a great flag

As someone who examines flags on a daily basis, Philip might be the best person in Scotland to provide advice on what makes a good design.

So here are some of his expert tips – and some examples for inspiration.

Keep it simple

The flag of Panama features three common colours and two stars, but is still eye-catching and distinctive.

Don’t overcomplicate things: the best flags are simple enough that a child could draw them from memory.

Try to stick with two or three colours, and avoid using lettering or seals.

These can be hard to make out from a distance, and unreadable on the reverse side of the flag.

Use symbols

The Canadian flag features one of the world’s most recognisable national symbols: the maple leaf. It is also symmetrical, so it works just as well when you’re looking at it from behind.

A great way to make people think of Aberdeenshire specifically is to use symbolism to represent local heritage or landmarks.

The new Skye flag, designed by nine-year-old Calum Munro, features a five-oared birlinn boat, while the Lebanese flag has a green cedar tree.

Be distinctive

The flag of Jamaica is the only national flag that does not use the colours red, white or blue, meaning it is unique without being complicated.

You don’t want your Aberdeenshire flag to look too similar to any others, or you risk it being misidentified.

The flags of Poland, Indonesia and Monaco all feature one red stripe and one white stripe, so are easily confused.

Flag needs to ‘connect people’s hearts’

Beyond the technical details, Philip knows the expert secret to an enduring Aberdeenshire flag would be one that locals can feel represented by.

He said: “Flags and heraldry, despite having incredibly old origins, are still very relevant and very powerful today.

“Part of the reason for that is because of the way they use symbolism.

“You might have the best bit of graphics in the world, but if people’s hearts aren’t connected to it, it won’t be a particularly effective flag.”

