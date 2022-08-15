‘A hospital is not a home’: BBC’s Disclosure team look at case of Aberdeenshire man ‘trapped’ in Carstairs for 13 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘A hospital is not a home’: BBC’s Disclosure team look at case of Aberdeenshire man ‘trapped’ in Carstairs for 13 years

By Denny Andonova
August 15, 2022, 12:01 am
Tracey Gibbon's son Kyle, who has ADHD has been stuck in Carstairs with no criminal record or sign of release. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

The story of a Kemnay man who has been kept in Scotland’s state psychiatric hospital for more than a decade will be told on the BBC tonight.

Kyle Gibbon, who suffers from ADHD and a learning disability related to autism, has been in Carstairs since he was 18.

The 34-year-old is one of nine people to be currently locked behind closed doors at the high security hospital – despite having no criminal conviction when he went in.

His mother Tracey has long campaigned for his release, and has argued that being held alongside rapists and killers does not support his condition.

Mr Gibbon was originally a patient at Royal Cornhill in Aberdeen and had been due to move into supported accommodation.

But, following concerns for his care, he was sectioned and transferred to the South Lanarkshire facility in 2009.

Dozens of people locked up in psychiatric hospitals

An investigation by BBC Scotland Disclosure has now discovered Mr Gibbon is not the only one to spend most if his life in psychiatric wards – despite the government’s claims everyone should be living independently in the community.

A freedom of information request has revealed at least 40 people have been in hospital for more than 10 years and at least 128 for more than a year.

In the documentary Disclosure: Locked in the Hospital, Mr Gibbon’s mother described the “horrific” moment when she was told her son will not leave the psychiatric hospital.

She told Disclosure: “We were just waiting for this movement into his flat. We were going to go down to the flat to see his new sofa. So as usual I just went up to the hospital to pick him up.

Kyle Gibbon has been in Carstairs for 13 years. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

“When I arrived there I was told that he wasn’t getting out. I thought, ‘what’s happening? Why is he not getting out?’.”

Ms Gibbon said she was told her son was no longer allowed to leave the hospital and their visit was cancelled.

She continued: “I got put into a side room with Kyle and he said ‘I haven’t done anything, mum, I don’t know what’s wrong, I’m not getting out.’

“He became very emotional and upset. He grabbed a hold of me and he went ‘Don’t let me go’ and I said ‘You’ll be OK’.

“And the next thing I know, staff piled into this room. Took me down on the ground with Kyle, and injected him in front of me. I was absolutely horrified. I couldn’t believe it.”

Kyle was accused of trashing his room and assaulting a doctor. The next time Ms Gibbon saw her son, he was in Carstairs.

People with learning disabilities should be at home – not hospital

For the last 13 years, she has been fighting the hospital to release Mr Gibbon, however she has been told he is now considered “too high risk”.

The Disclosure team found hundreds of other people with learning disabilities and or autism are still living far from family, locked in psychiatric wards or other units.

And a total of 15 people have been living in Scottish hospitals for more than 20 years.

The BBC investigation shows NHS Lothian has a patient who has been in for more than 25 years, while NHS Forth Valley has a patient who has been in for 19 years.

NHS Grampian also has someone who has been in for more than 18 years.

The three health boards have said they cannot discuss the details of individual cases because of patient confidentiality and that it can be challenging to find community places for those with the most complex needs.

Tracey Gibbon of Kemnay has been fighting to release her son from Carstairs for years. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Dr Anne Macdonald, the Scottish Government adviser on learning disabilities, told the programme: “It might be possible that viewers would think that maybe people with complex support needs need to be in hospital, or that that’s the best place for them.

“And in actual fact, that’s not the case. It’s absolutely not acceptable that people are living in hospital when there’s no clinical reason for them to be there.

“A hospital is not a home, and it’s a human rights issue to have a home and to be able to have a connection with your family.

“There should be an element of urgency about it. We shouldn’t just be accepting it as status quo. We need to be working harder on this, and doing better.”

Disclosure: Locked in the Hospital will air at 8pm on Monday on BBC One Scotland.

Tags

Conversation

