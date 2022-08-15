EXCLUSIVE: Grant Shapps in ‘secret communication’ over sanction-busting Russia flight from Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

EXCLUSIVE: Grant Shapps in ‘secret communication’ over sanction-busting Russia flight from Inverness

A senior Tory government minister discussed sensitive information linked to a controversial flight from Inverness to Moscow after Russia invaded Ukraine, we can reveal.
By Calum Ross
August 15, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 15, 2022, 10:27 am
Photo of Calum Ross
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

Tags

More from Scottish politics

SNP cannot just rely on renewables to plug energy gaps, warns Aberdeen Uni expert
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps
Nicola Sturgeon urged to follow London mayor Sadiq Khan's lead on rent freeze
'Strong' reaction could force SNP rethink on £50,000 island bonds plan
0
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps
Aberdeen City Council preparing to force entry to homes without new smoke alarms
1
Firefighters in Scotland have attended 161 barbeque fires since 2017 (Aaron Chown/PA)
MSP urges caution as firefighters tackle dozens of barbeque fires each year
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon chaired the country’s Resilience Committee on Thursday (Russell Cheyne/PA)
Scottish Government launches emergency budget review over cost-of-living crisis
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps
Nicola Sturgeon warns people will 'undoubtedly' die because of the spiralling cost of living…
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps
Nicola Sturgeon offers condolences after Skye shooting
Campaigning fishermen want Victorian clampdown to save stocks
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps
Major Aberdeen Tory donor picks a side for future prime minister

More from The Press & Journal

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps
Connor Graham picked to play for GB&I in Jacques Leglise Trophy on his home…
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps
'This Machar Saturday is going to be hitting different' - Aberdeen fans pleased by…
0
nhs highland raigmore
Raigmore Hospital to be equipped with specialist kit for detecting cancer
0
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: A leaner DP World Tour schedule in 2023 looks…
scotrail strike action
Disruption to ScotRail services in the north and north-east likely to last five days…
0
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps
Highland landslide will leave homeowners isolated for 'a number of days'
0