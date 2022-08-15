Full steam ahead for plan to reopen popular Alford Valley Community Railway

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Full steam ahead for plan to reopen popular Alford Valley Community Railway

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
August 15, 2022, 5:00 pm
Alford Valley Community Railway board members stand at the station building with the new sign
Alford Valley Community Railway board members stand at the station building with the new sign

Work to reopen the popular Alford Valley Community Railway (AVCR) is to go full steam ahead as the group behind the project have finally received the keys to the station.

AVCR members applied to Aberdeenshire Council in September 2020 to lease the former station building, engine shed and surrounding grounds.

The asset transfer application was approved by councillors in January.

And now the board has finalised the 25-year lease with Aberdeenshire Council.

They also have the keys to the railway station, engine shed and railway line.

The Alford Valley Community Railway station will soon be welcoming visitors once again. Supplied by Alford Valley Community Railway

Work to reopen attraction is on track

Group secretary Yvonne Buckingham said: “We can now start the hard work of physically bringing this much loved and treasured attraction back to life.

“We would like to extend our thanks to Aberdeenshire Council and Marr Area Office for their support during this long journey.

“We would like to express our appreciation for the support received from Grampian Transport Museum Trust, Alford Golf Club and Donside Community Council.”

Station Master Ed Stannard (left) and Chief Engineer Fred Duncan before the open day at the Alford Valley Railway back in 2010

Supporters thanked for ‘unshakeable faith’ in project

The group revealed that a benefactor had purchased the majority of the former railway vehicles.

But thanks to them the Hamewith will return to the track along with the James Gordon and its carriages.

Meanwhile the Braw Lass is on permanent loan from a second benefactor.

Board members said they are “extremely grateful to these individuals for their ongoing support”.

They also praised the Alford community and surrounding areas for their “unshakeable faith in the project”.

Do you think the railway will help to bring visitors to the area? Share your views in our comments section below

Santa enjoyed a visit to the Alford Valley Railway back in 2004. Pictured is Gladys Cruickshank, George Gordon as Santa and Margaret Black

Why did the railway close and what work needs to be done?

The popular narrow-gage railway has been closed since 2017.

It was originally opened in 1979 by local enthusiast James Gordon however it was closed for good due to concerns about the track’s condition.

The buildings and surrounding grounds will be leased to AVCR for the next 25 years at a cost of £1 per year.

Work on the railway will be carried out in phases to ensure everything is in place before it is open to locals and visitors alike.

Phase one will see refurbishment work carried out on the station, followed by the engine shed and turntable in phase two.

Phase three will see work carried out on the Haughton Park station and car park while the track is expected to be completed in phase four.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]