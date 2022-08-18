Talks under way to reopen two Aberdeen post offices that closed last year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Talks under way to reopen two Aberdeen post offices that closed last year

By Lauren Taylor
August 18, 2022, 1:51 pm Updated: August 18, 2022, 1:53 pm
Audrey Nicoll has sought assurance from Post Office for future of services.
Audrey Nicoll has sought assurance from Post Office for future of services.

Talks have begun between the Post Office and retailers to reopen branches in Torry and Kincorth, which closed last year.

The news comes after an Aberdeenshire MSP wrote to the firm to find out the future of the service in her constituency.

Audrey Nicoll was prompted to reach out after the company released an update on the temporarily closed branch in Kincorth.

The office based at Provost Watt Drive closed last year following CJ Lang’s decision to withdraw the service from 31 Spars, including the one on Victoria Road in Torry.

The former Post Office counter in Spar in Victoria Road, Torry.

The Post Office was unable to find a new partner to run the Kincorth branch at the time – meaning it has remained closed.

Talks have now begun to bring back the counter, but are still at an “early stage”.

However, Ms Nicoll has concerns for residents in the meantime.

She said: “The news no replacement partner has been found to run the Provost Watt Drive Post Office will be disappointing for Kincorth residents.

“The letter mentions they can be served by Post Offices on Gardner Drive or the Wellington Road Tesco, but these are both some 15 to 20-minute walks for many residents in Kincorth. This will be especially concerning for vulnerable and disabled people with limited mobility.

“I am sure a number of my constituents will be worried their local Post Office may face a similar fate. I have written to Post Office Ltd seeking assurances that the Post Offices currently operating in Aberdeen South and North Kincardine have secure, long-term futures.”

‘Talks at an early stage’

Post Office has now said they are in discussions with retailers and are working to get the services back up and running in two Aberdeen communities.

A spokeswoman said: “We are pleased to announce that we are in discussions with two retailers. We have an applicant for Torry, who is currently progressing through the recruitment process.

“We are also in discussion with a retailer for Kincorth. Talks are at an early stage.

“Our field team is working hard to try to restore Post Office service to these communities as soon as possible.”

In the meantime, Kincorth residents have been advised to use the Faulds Gate Post Office at Martin McColls or the one based at Tesco on Wellington Road.

Members of the public can add their views by emailing comments@postoffice.co.uk

