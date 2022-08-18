Talks under way to reopen two Aberdeen post offices that closed last year

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Talks have begun between the Post Office and retailers to reopen branches in Torry and Kincorth, which closed last year.

The news comes after an Aberdeenshire MSP wrote to the firm to find out the future of the service in her constituency.

Audrey Nicoll was prompted to reach out after the company released an update on the temporarily closed branch in Kincorth.

The office based at Provost Watt Drive closed last year following CJ Lang’s decision to withdraw the service from 31 Spars, including the one on Victoria Road in Torry.

The Post Office was unable to find a new partner to run the Kincorth branch at the time – meaning it has remained closed.

Talks have now begun to bring back the counter, but are still at an “early stage”.

However, Ms Nicoll has concerns for residents in the meantime.

She said: “The news no replacement partner has been found to run the Provost Watt Drive Post Office will be disappointing for Kincorth residents.

“The letter mentions they can be served by Post Offices on Gardner Drive or the Wellington Road Tesco, but these are both some 15 to 20-minute walks for many residents in Kincorth. This will be especially concerning for vulnerable and disabled people with limited mobility.

“I am sure a number of my constituents will be worried their local Post Office may face a similar fate. I have written to Post Office Ltd seeking assurances that the Post Offices currently operating in Aberdeen South and North Kincardine have secure, long-term futures.”

‘Talks at an early stage’

Post Office has now said they are in discussions with retailers and are working to get the services back up and running in two Aberdeen communities.

A spokeswoman said: “We are pleased to announce that we are in discussions with two retailers. We have an applicant for Torry, who is currently progressing through the recruitment process.

“We are also in discussion with a retailer for Kincorth. Talks are at an early stage.

“Our field team is working hard to try to restore Post Office service to these communities as soon as possible.”

In the meantime, Kincorth residents have been advised to use the Faulds Gate Post Office at Martin McColls or the one based at Tesco on Wellington Road.

Members of the public can add their views by emailing comments@postoffice.co.uk