First Aberdeen Tattoo Show in more than 10 years cancelled due to ‘unexpected circumstances’

The Aberdeen Tattoo Show has been cancelled – ending hopes of bringing the event back to the city for the first time in more than a decade.

Hundreds of artists from across the world were expected to flock to the north-east to showcase their work at the two-day event.

However, organisers have now announced that the show, which was planned to take place at the Beach Ballroom on Saturday and Sunday, will no longer go ahead.

Sharing the news on social media, they said they had to make the “tough decision” due to “unexpected circumstances”.

They posted on Facebook: “With deep sadness and heavy hearts we have to announce the cancellation of the Aberdeen Tattoo Show 2022.

“Owner of this show has made this tough decision due to unexpected circumstances.

“Our team will be reaching out directly to exhibitors and attendees with information about providing full refunds.

“We thank everyone one for all the help and support.”

The organisers have also said that people who have already booked a slot for the show will soon receive a refund.

A number of tattoo studios in Aberdeen have now offered accommodation and support to “stranded” artists who are already traveling to the Granite City for the event.

Utopia Body Arts, on McCombie’s Court, will host a few of the artists, with walk-in sessions for tattoo and piercing work available both on Saturday and Sunday.