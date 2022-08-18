First Aberdeen Tattoo Show in more than 10 years cancelled due to ‘unexpected circumstances’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

First Aberdeen Tattoo Show in more than 10 years cancelled due to ‘unexpected circumstances’

By Denny Andonova
August 18, 2022, 3:17 pm Updated: August 18, 2022, 9:02 pm
Aberdeen Tattoo Show
The Aberdeen Tattoo Show was to take place at the Beach Ballroom this weekend. Picture by Shutterstock.

The Aberdeen Tattoo Show has been cancelled – ending hopes of bringing the event back to the city for the first time in more than a decade.

Hundreds of artists from across the world were expected to flock to the north-east to showcase their work at the two-day event.

However, organisers have now announced that the show, which was planned to take place at the Beach Ballroom on Saturday and Sunday, will no longer go ahead.

Sharing the news on social media, they said they had to make the “tough decision” due to “unexpected circumstances”.

With deep sadness and heavy hearts we have to announce the cancellation of the Aberdeen Tattoo Show 2022.Owner of this…

Posted by Aberdeen Tattoo Show on Thursday, 18 August 2022

They posted on Facebook: “With deep sadness and heavy hearts we have to announce the cancellation of the Aberdeen Tattoo Show 2022.

“Owner of this show has made this tough decision due to unexpected circumstances.

“Our team will be reaching out directly to exhibitors and attendees with information about providing full refunds.

“We thank everyone one for all the help and support.”

The organisers have also said that people who have already booked a slot for the show will soon receive a refund.

A number of tattoo studios in Aberdeen have now offered accommodation and support to “stranded” artists who are already traveling to the Granite City for the event.

Utopia Body Arts, on McCombie’s Court, will host a few of the artists, with walk-in sessions for tattoo and piercing work available both on Saturday and Sunday.

