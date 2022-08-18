Huntly care home fails to improve ‘weak’ rating on second inspection

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A care home in Huntly has received a “weak” rating on their support for people’s wellbeing for a second time.

Staff at Balhousie Huntly Care Home has failed to show inspectors that they can help residents to pass their days “in a meaningful way”.

The Aberdeenshire care provider received an unannounced inspection earlier this month.

While inspectors noted some strengths in the service, it was said these were compromised by “significant weaknesses”.

‘Infrequent’ efforts to engage residents

Leadership in management, staff training and skills and care and support of residents had been improved upon since the last visit in May.

However, many aspects of care received a low rating.

In their findings, inspectors said: “People should have the opportunity to lead active and fulfilling lives. People sat for long periods of time disengaged and often falling asleep due to lack of stimulation.

“Occasionally, efforts had been made to support individuals with a meaningful activity such as folding napkins and buttering bread.

“This resulted in a positive experience, and the pride and sense of achievement was evident. However, this was an infrequent occurrence.”

According to the report, there were many missed opportunities to help support people. This included failing to help people across the gardens, having conversations with residents or carrying out activities.

It was said that staff need to recognise the importance of meeting these social needs as it is essential to keeping residents well.

People’s social preferences were also not respected and it was noted that more needs to be done to encourage residents to remain mobile and active.

The report concluded by stating that improvements must be made. It said: “By September 23, 2022, you must ensure that people are given the opportunity and are supported to lead meaningful and fulfilling lives.”