‘A facility Aberdeen is sorely lacking’: Readers react to plans to bring National History Museum to the city

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘A facility Aberdeen is sorely lacking’: Readers react to plans to bring National History Museum to the city

By Rebecca Buchan
August 22, 2022, 12:12 pm Updated: August 22, 2022, 7:55 pm
What do readers think of plans to turn the empty Aberdeen John Lewis into a Natural History Museum? Photo: Shutterstock
What do readers think of plans to turn the empty Aberdeen John Lewis into a Natural History Museum? Photo: Shutterstock

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

What do readers think of plans to turn the empty Aberdeen John Lewis into a Natural History Museum? Photo: Shutterstock
18-year-old who sent indecent video to child called it 'a drunken mistake'
What do readers think of plans to turn the empty Aberdeen John Lewis into a Natural History Museum? Photo: Shutterstock
Axe-wielding teen who robbed Aberdeen shop celebrates outside court
killer whales
Humpback whale spotted off the coast of St Cyrus for first time in five…
0
The halo light hangs above Union Terrace Gardens. The first landmark in the Victorian park's reopening is expected at the end of the month. Picture by Paul Glendell/DCT Media.
UTG latest: Halo light hangs above Union Terrace Gardens as first stage of reopening…
2
What do readers think of plans to turn the empty Aberdeen John Lewis into a Natural History Museum? Photo: Shutterstock
Bucksburn residents hit out at speeders and warn their street is 'an accident waiting…
0
What do readers think of plans to turn the empty Aberdeen John Lewis into a Natural History Museum? Photo: Shutterstock
Career criminal jailed for stealing £500 from 'exceptionally vulnerable' disabled man
What do readers think of plans to turn the empty Aberdeen John Lewis into a Natural History Museum? Photo: Shutterstock
1,500 extra meals to break even: Torry businesses hit out at cost-of-living crisis
2
What do readers think of plans to turn the empty Aberdeen John Lewis into a Natural History Museum? Photo: Shutterstock
Tour of Britain: How will this year's Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire stage test the cyclists?
0
What do readers think of plans to turn the empty Aberdeen John Lewis into a Natural History Museum? Photo: Shutterstock
Victim weeps outside court as former Aberdeen policeman jailed for sex crimes
What do readers think of plans to turn the empty Aberdeen John Lewis into a Natural History Museum? Photo: Shutterstock
Anti-masker threatens to murder supermarket staff after being kicked out store

More from Press and Journal

Cove Rangers midfielder Connor ScullyConnor Scully
Connor Scully reckons bad habits are costing Cove Rangers after three straight defeats
What do readers think of plans to turn the empty Aberdeen John Lewis into a Natural History Museum? Photo: Shutterstock
18-year-old who sent indecent video to child called it 'a drunken mistake'
What do readers think of plans to turn the empty Aberdeen John Lewis into a Natural History Museum? Photo: Shutterstock
Aberdeen's Shayden Morris so quick boss Jim Goodwin fears defenders could resort to fouling…
0
What do readers think of plans to turn the empty Aberdeen John Lewis into a Natural History Museum? Photo: Shutterstock
Axe-wielding teen who robbed Aberdeen shop celebrates outside court
Moray unsustainable schools
Three options coming before council with Moray school hanging in the balance
0
Orkney College inspection
Orkney College UHI staff praised for inspection report
0