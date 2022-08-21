Hopes of turning empty Aberdeen John Lewis into Natural History Museum remain – but no talks with UK Government have taken place yet

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Westminster staffing changes have held up talks about turning Aberdeen’s empty John Lewis into a new branch of the Natural History Museum.

Earlier this year, council officers were tasked with discussing the ambitious idea with the UK Government’s culture tsars.

Six months on though, councillors have been told that there is yet to be any progress.

A report prepared ahead of a meeting on Wednesday says this is down to “changes in personnel” at the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS).

Councillor’s hopes for Natural History Museum presence in Aberdeen

The bold notion was brought up in February as the council debated the future of the former George Street department store.

Norco House was emptied last summer and has been used by NHS Grampian as a vaccination centre since then.

And Marie Boulton showed no lack of optimism over a new use for Norco House – calling for talks with London’s Natural History Museum about opening a “satellite branch”.

The Lower Deeside councillor was inspired by attractions such as the Eden Project coming to neighbouring Dundee.

She said: “We need to look carefully at opportunities for John Lewis.

“There could be the chance to bring in types of businesses or attractions that would encourage high footfall and regenerate shops around it.

“We should speak to the UK Government, who fund the Natural History Museum, to see if they would like a branch in Aberdeen.”

SNP group leader Alex Nicoll backed her vision for the future of Norco House.

Talks ‘have not progressed’

But officers have now reported back, and it hasn’t got off to a great start.

Their report states: “Discussions around the potential for a satellite of the Natural History Museum have not progressed due to changes in personnel in DCMS.

“Officers are looking to meet with the head of cultural development and place-based investment to discuss the proposal.”

Based on his Linkedin profile, it appears that the previous person in the role was Tom Robbins – who left this April and became head of museum sponsorship in July.

The department is currently headed by Boris Johnson-backing Nadine Dorries, though she could well be ousted when a new Prime Minister takes office on September 5.

What would you like to see happen to the old John Lewis building? Let us know in our comments section

John Lewis building’s future hangs in the balance

The plans rely on the George Street landmark not being snapped up in the near future.

The 1966 building is on the market for £5 million, with Savills hailing its “wealth of potential”.

The Natural History Museum, in the plush Kensington district, is one of London’s busiest tourist spots.

The talks need to be with the DCMS as it is publicly funded, meaning visitors can sample its wonders without paying an admission fee.

It already has a presence in the Granite City, with some of its collection on display at Aberdeen University’s zoology building – which recently reopened.