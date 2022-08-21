Hopes of turning empty Aberdeen John Lewis into Natural History Museum remain – but no talks with UK Government have taken place yet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Hopes of turning empty Aberdeen John Lewis into Natural History Museum remain – but no talks with UK Government have taken place yet

By Ben Hendry
August 21, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: August 21, 2022, 5:30 pm
Efforts to land Natural History Museum attractions like this blue whale skeleton for Aberdeen's old John Lewis have not gone swimmingly. Supplied by Shutterstock
Efforts to land Natural History Museum attractions like this blue whale skeleton for Aberdeen's old John Lewis have not gone swimmingly. Supplied by Shutterstock

Westminster staffing changes have held up talks about turning Aberdeen’s empty John Lewis into a new branch of the Natural History Museum.

Earlier this year, council officers were tasked with discussing the ambitious idea with the UK Government’s culture tsars.

Six months on though, councillors have been told that there is yet to be any progress.

A report prepared ahead of a meeting on Wednesday says this is down to “changes in personnel” at the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS).

Councillor’s hopes for Natural History Museum presence in Aberdeen

The bold notion was brought up in February as the council debated the future of the former George Street department store.

Norco House was emptied last summer and has been used by NHS Grampian as a vaccination centre since then.

The former John Lewis on George Street last welcomed shoppers before Christmas in 2020. Picture by Kenny Elrick

And Marie Boulton showed no lack of optimism over a new use for Norco House – calling for talks with London’s Natural History Museum about opening a “satellite branch”.

The Lower Deeside councillor was inspired by attractions such as the Eden Project coming to neighbouring Dundee.

Councillor Marie Boulton is leading the calls. Picture by Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

She said: “We need to look carefully at opportunities for John Lewis.

“There could be the chance to bring in types of businesses or attractions that would encourage high footfall and regenerate shops around it.

“We should speak to the UK Government, who fund the Natural History Museum, to see if they would like a branch in Aberdeen.”

SNP group leader Alex Nicoll backed her vision for the future of Norco House.

Talks ‘have not progressed’

But officers have now reported back, and it hasn’t got off to a great start.

Their report states: “Discussions around the potential for a satellite of the Natural History Museum have not progressed due to changes in personnel in DCMS.

“Officers are looking to meet with the head of cultural development and place-based investment to discuss the proposal.”

Based on his Linkedin profile, it appears that the previous person in the role was Tom Robbins – who left this April and became head of museum sponsorship in July.

The department is currently headed by Boris Johnson-backing Nadine Dorries, though she could well be ousted when a new Prime Minister takes office on September 5.

Culture secretary Nadine Dorries. Photo by Stefan Rousseau/PA

What would you like to see happen to the old John Lewis building? Let us know in our comments section

John Lewis building’s future hangs in the balance

The plans rely on the George Street landmark not being snapped up in the near future.

The 1966 building is on the market for £5 million, with Savills hailing its “wealth of potential”.

The Natural History Museum, in the plush Kensington district, is one of London’s busiest tourist spots.

The impressive Natural History Museum. Supplied by Shutterstock

The talks need to be with the DCMS as it is publicly funded, meaning visitors can sample its wonders without paying an admission fee.

It already has a presence in the Granite City, with some of its collection on display at Aberdeen University’s zoology building – which recently reopened.

The future of Aberdeen

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

