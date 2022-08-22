Aberdeenshire Council garden waste collection plan could cost residents up to £128 per year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeenshire Council garden waste collection plan could cost residents up to £128 per year

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
August 22, 2022, 12:23 pm Updated: August 22, 2022, 5:44 pm
Aberdeenshire councillors will consider options for a new garden waste kerbside collection service later this week
Aberdeenshire councillors will consider options for a new garden waste kerbside collection service later this week

Councillors will discuss plans to start a garden waste kerbside collection service in Aberdeenshire later this week.

A business case to be considered on Thursday will look at how the service could be carried out along with potential costs, benefits and risks.

Members of the infrastructure services committee asked officers to investigate garden waste collection options as part of its waste strategy back in January.

The request came after councillors approved plans to move to a three-weekly bin collection.

Councillors agreed to move to three-weekly bin collections in Aberdeenshire earlier this year. Picture supplied by Aberdeenshire Council.

What has been put forward in the business case?

Four options for the new garden waste service have been identified and councillors will choose the best one to be explored further.

The first would see no changes made to the current waste collections and no further action taken on the garden service.

Expanding seasonal garden waste points across the region would be the second option.

But councillors could decide to start an opt-in chargeable garden waste kerbside collection service for urban areas only.

Aberdeenshire Council does not currently offer a garden waste collection service.

This move would mean residents living in more remote locations would have to deal with their own garden waste.

The last option would see an opt-in chargeable garden waste kerbside collection made available to all households across the region.

If a garden waste kerbside collection service is approved it would not be expected to be progressed until 2024.

Collection ‘would need to be charged’

A report to go before the committee states that the service would cost an estimated £3.1 million to run per year.

This figure includes vehicle maintenance, staff costs and fuel.

And it would cost £3.7 million to set up the new service because of the need to buy new waste collection vehicles and bins.

Aberdeenshire Council’s Household Waste and Recycling Centre in Westhill. Picture by Kami Thomson

The report added that any garden waste kerbside collection service “would need to be charged to recover annual revenue costs”.

Should it get the go-ahead the annual service fee would cost residents at least £65.

But if only 20% of households choose to take up the offer the fee could double in price to £128.

How does Aberdeenshire Council deal with garden waste now?

Aberdeenshire is one of only six councils in Scotland that does not provide a kerbside garden waste collection service.

It does offer discounted home composters for residents to compost their own waste at home.

Householders can take their garden waste to seasonal garden waste recycling points across Aberdeenshire every Saturday until October 29.

The brown Moray council bin that accepts food and garden waste. Picture by Jason Hedges

Garden waste can also be taken to the council’s household waste and recycling centres all year round but bookings must be made in advance.

The council collects around 10,000 tonnes of garden waste per year through its recycling points.

Composting is also encouraged and home compost bins can be bought from the council at a discounted price.

Do other councils offer a garden waste service?

Residents at neighbouring Aberdeen City, Moray and Angus councils offer residents an opt-in chargeable kerbside garden waste collection service.

Highland Council also has an opt-in collection but does not include rural areas.

Meanwhile, 13 other councils offer a free kerbside collection.

