Emergency services in attendance following crash at Haudagain Roundabout

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Emergency crews are attending a crash at a roundabout in Aberdeen.

The incident happened at around 9.40pm on Thursday, August 25 at Haudagain Roundabout in Aberdeen.

Police and a fire crew from North Anderson Drive attended the scene on Auchmill Road.

One vehicle was involved in the incident but it is not yet known if anyone has been injured.

A fire spokeswoman said: “We received the call at 9.41pm and an appliance from North Anderson Drive attended the RTC at Haudagain Roundabout in Aberdeen.

“Crew are making sure the vehicle is safe and are still in attendance.”

Officers are still in attendance.