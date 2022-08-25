Emergency services in attendance following crash at Haudagain Roundabout

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Emergency services in attendance following crash at Haudagain Roundabout

By Lottie Hood
August 25, 2022, 10:21 pm Updated: August 25, 2022, 10:59 pm
The crash happened at around 9.40pm.
The crash happened at around 9.40pm.

Emergency crews are attending a crash at a roundabout in Aberdeen.

The incident happened at around 9.40pm on Thursday, August 25 at Haudagain Roundabout in Aberdeen.

Police and a fire crew from North Anderson Drive attended the scene on Auchmill Road.

One vehicle was involved in the incident but it is not yet known if anyone has been injured.

A fire spokeswoman said: “We received the call at 9.41pm and an appliance from North Anderson Drive attended the RTC at Haudagain Roundabout in Aberdeen.

“Crew are making sure the vehicle is safe and are still in attendance.”

Officers are still in attendance.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Donald MacLeod and Keith Greig
North-east police officer retires after 18 years of 'exemplary' service to Deeside communities
0
A search for a missing person is ongoing at Cove. Picture by Paul Glendell.
Search underway for missing person near cliffs at Cove
The Trinity Centre in Union Street will not be bought by Aberdeen City Council. The new city centre and beach masterplan has now been approved, with the big purchase ruled out at the last minute. Picture, taken December 2020, by Kami Thomson/DCT Media.
Trinity Centre buyout ruled out 'at this time' as £150m Aberdeen masterplan approved
0
John Sinclair. Supplied by Police Scotland
'The system failed us': Victims speak out as rapist finally jailed ... 32 years…
CR0033298 D MPT story on CASC Bar, based on how it has adapted in order to survive the pandemic as well as its emphasis on supporting other local businesses. The bar's interior and exterior. - Co-founder/owner of the business, Paul West in and/or outside the premises. In pic........ Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media 25-01-2022
Whisky Mash: Spirit festival returning to Aberdeen for dram good time
0
Alan Cumming is in Aberdeen with his new show Burn.
WATCH: Alan Cumming on bringing Burn to Aberdeen, post-show drinks and more
0
The timed auction drew interest from buyers across the UK.
Collection of more than 100 vintage tractor seats auctioned off at Thainstone
0
Representatives and pupils took part in the session at Aberdeen Beach on Thursday, including David Rodger from AREG, Andy Williamson from Opito and Bryan Snelling from Aberdeen Science Centre. Picture supplied by Gus Rodger
School pupils build wind turbines at Aberdeen Beach as part of renewable energy project
0
The car fire occurred in Hazlehead's carpark. Picture by Darrell Benns.
Five cars damaged after fire breaks out at Hazlehead car park
unison strikes
Bin strikes: Which councils are affected and when?
0

More from Press and Journal

Fife teen Dalgety rescue
Jet skiers rescued off the coast of Lewis
Ross County manager Malky Mackay.
Malky Mackay says Ross County will only make further transfer moves if 'really attractive'…
0
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds.
Digging out a 1-0 win will suit Caley Thistle just fine, says head coach…
0
Celtic defender Liam Scales is on a season long loan at Aberdeen.
Aberdeen boss rules out late transfer window bid to secure Celtic loan star Liam…
0
High ranking officers have expressed concern about the demand police are having to pick up for other frontline services.
Woman, 31, taken to hospital after collapsing in Inverness
Donald MacLeod and Keith Greig
North-east police officer retires after 18 years of 'exemplary' service to Deeside communities
0