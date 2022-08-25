Aberdeen boss rules out late transfer window bid to secure Celtic loan star Liam Scales on a permanent deal

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has ruled out launching a late bid to secure Liam Scales on a permanent deal before the summer window shuts.

Left-sided centre-back Scales is on a season long loan from Premiership champions Celtic.

Goodwin attempted to sign the 23-year-old on a permanent contract earlier this summer but Celtic were not open to that option.

The Reds had to settle for a loan deal instead.

Scales has impressed since arriving at Pittodrie and Goodwin still wants to make the defender a permanent Don.

The transfer window closes at midnight on Thursday, September 1.

However Goodwin confirmed there will be no last gasp attempt to try to sign Scales on a permanent deal before it slams shut.

On Scales, Goodwin said: “That will not become permanent before the window closes.

“Definitely not.”

Scales ruled out for Celtic matches

Aberdeen will attempt to sign Scales on a permanent deal in the January window.

Scales missed the opening game of the Premiership season against Celtic, a 2-0 loss at Parkhead.

The defender was ineligible to face his parent club due to the terms of the loan deal.

He will also miss Aberdeen’s home clash with Celtic on Saturday, December 17.

However should the Dons push through a permanent deal in the January window he will be able to face Celtic at Parkhead on Saturday, February 18.

Secured on June 21, Scales was the third addition of a transfer window rebuild that currently stands at 11 new players.

The Reds have splashed out in excess of £1.5 million in transfer fees this summer.

Goodwin still aims to bring in one more attacking signing before the window shuts.

Contracted to Celtic until 2025, Scales moved to Parkhead in a £500,000 switch from Shamrock Rovers last year.

He made 13 appearances for the Hoops but his game time under Ange Postegoglou was reduced in the second half of the season.

Goodwin had tried to sign him from Shamrock Rovers permanently a season earlier while manager of St Mirren.

Scales centre-back and a clean sheet

Scales had been moved to left-back in the 3-2 loss to Motherwell as cover for Hayden Coulson, on loan from Middlesbrough.

With Coulson fit again to face St Johnstone that allowed Republic of Ireland U21 cap Scales to return to left-sided centre-back.

Aberdeen subsequently secured a clean sheet in Perth and a first Premiership away win of 2022.

Goodwin said: “It (clean sheet) was massive.

“Prior to the Motherwell game we had defended very, very well.

“We conceded a penalty against St Mirren (4-1 win) and a couple of decent goals from Celtic’s perspective.

“I don’t think any of us saw the defence’s performance against Motherwell coming.

“It took us all a bit by surprise.

“The goals were all very avoidable and were things we could work on which we have.

“Hence, we managed to get the clean sheet against St Johnstone.

“Defensively, it was important we showed resilience and togetherness to protect the goalkeeper and get that clean sheet.

“When the goalkeeper has to make a save then he needs to do it.

“Kelle Roos didn’t have a lot to do against St Johnstone and hopefully that will be the case again this weekend.”

‘The boys are in buoyant mood’

Midfielder Connor Barron (knee) and winger Callum Roberts (hamstring) are both ruled out for Saturday’s home clash with Livingston.

Barron has yet to feature this season and will be out for at least another month.

Summer signing Roberts will also be unavailable for a month having suffered the injury in only his second game for the Dons.

Goodwin insists the Reds are in “buoyant” mood ahead of the weekend match.

He said: “There is a good atmosphere around the place

“The boys are in a buoyant mood as you would imagine after a decent result.

“It was a first league win on the road for a very long time for this club.

“We are pleased to get three points at what has always been a very difficult place to go for a lot of teams.

“Very rarely do St Johnstone get turned over significantly on their own path.

“We were delighted to win the game.

“Yes, we needed that little bit of quality from Leighton (Clarkson) to do it.

“However we had numerous opportunities to add to the single goal we managed to get.

“Three points on the road is good in this league because it is always very difficult.

“As a manager, you are grateful to get it and the manner of the performance was also very pleasing.”