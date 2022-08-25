Aberdeen boss rules out late transfer window bid to secure Celtic loan star Liam Scales on a permanent deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen boss rules out late transfer window bid to secure Celtic loan star Liam Scales on a permanent deal

By Sean Wallace
August 25, 2022, 10:30 pm
Celtic defender Liam Scales is on a season long loan at Aberdeen.
Celtic defender Liam Scales is on a season long loan at Aberdeen.

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has ruled out launching a late bid to secure Liam Scales on a permanent deal before the summer window shuts.

Left-sided centre-back Scales is on a season long loan from Premiership champions Celtic.

Goodwin attempted to sign the 23-year-old on a permanent contract earlier this summer but Celtic were not open to that option.

The Reds had to settle for a loan deal instead.

Scales has impressed since arriving at Pittodrie and Goodwin still wants to make the defender a permanent Don.

The transfer window closes at midnight on Thursday, September 1.

However Goodwin confirmed there will be no last gasp attempt to try to sign Scales on a permanent deal before it slams shut.

Aberdeen centre-back Liam Scales in action against St Johnstone.

On Scales, Goodwin said: “That will not become permanent before the window closes.

“Definitely not.”

Scales ruled out for Celtic matches

Aberdeen will attempt to sign Scales on a permanent deal in the January window.

Scales missed the opening game of the Premiership season against Celtic, a 2-0 loss at Parkhead.

The defender was ineligible to face his parent club due to the terms of the loan deal.

He will also miss Aberdeen’s home clash with Celtic on Saturday, December 17.

However should the Dons push through a permanent deal in the January window he will be able to face Celtic at Parkhead on Saturday, February 18.

Liam Scales of Aberdeen outjumps Murray Davidson of St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park. 

Secured on June 21, Scales was the third addition of a transfer window rebuild that currently stands at 11 new players.

The Reds have splashed out in excess of £1.5 million in transfer fees this summer.

Goodwin still aims to bring in one more attacking signing before the window shuts.

Contracted to Celtic until 2025, Scales moved to Parkhead in a £500,000 switch from Shamrock Rovers last year.

He made 13 appearances for the Hoops but his game time under Ange Postegoglou was reduced in the second half of the season.

Goodwin had tried to sign him from Shamrock Rovers permanently a season earlier while manager of St Mirren.

Liam Scales and Anthony Stewart in action against Motherwell. Picture by Shutterstock

Scales centre-back and a clean sheet

Scales had been moved to left-back in the 3-2 loss to Motherwell as cover for Hayden Coulson, on loan from Middlesbrough.

With Coulson fit again to face St Johnstone that allowed Republic of Ireland U21 cap Scales to return to left-sided centre-back.

Aberdeen subsequently secured a clean sheet in Perth and a first Premiership away win of 2022.

Aberdeen defender Liam Scales after the 1-0 defeat of St Johnstone.

Goodwin said: “It (clean sheet) was massive.

“Prior to the Motherwell game we had defended very, very well.

“We conceded a penalty against St Mirren (4-1 win) and a couple of decent goals from Celtic’s perspective.

“I don’t think any of us saw the defence’s performance against Motherwell coming.

“It took us all a bit by surprise.

“The goals were all very avoidable and were things we could work on which we have.

“Hence, we managed to get the clean sheet against St Johnstone.

“Defensively, it was important we showed resilience and togetherness to protect the goalkeeper and get that clean sheet.

“When the goalkeeper has to make a save then he needs to do it.

“Kelle Roos didn’t have a lot to do against St Johnstone and hopefully that will be the case again this weekend.”

‘The boys are in buoyant mood’

Midfielder Connor Barron (knee) and winger Callum Roberts (hamstring) are both ruled out for Saturday’s home clash with Livingston.

Barron has yet to feature this season and will be out for at least another month.

Summer signing Roberts will also be unavailable for a month having suffered the injury in only his second game for the Dons.

Goodwin insists the Reds are in “buoyant” mood ahead of the weekend match.

Aberdeen centre-backs Liam Scales (4) and Anthony Stewart.

He said: “There is a good atmosphere around the place

“The boys are in a buoyant mood as you would imagine after a decent result.

“It was a first league win on the road for a very long time for this club.

“We are pleased to get three points at what has always been a very difficult place to go for a lot of teams.

“Very rarely do St Johnstone get turned over significantly on their own path.

“We were delighted to win the game.

“Yes, we needed that little bit of quality from Leighton (Clarkson) to do it.

“However  we had numerous opportunities to add to the single goal we managed to get.

“Three points on the road is good in this league because it is always very difficult.

“As a manager, you are grateful to get it and the manner of the performance was also very pleasing.”

Dons signings summer 2022

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen FC

Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (13071708ev) Aberdeen's Hayden Coulson (22) during the Cinch Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and St Mirren at Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen Aberdeen v St Mirren, Cinch Scottish Premiership - 06 Aug 2022
ANALYSIS: Best form of defence is attack from Aberdeen's backline as Hayden Coulson's return…
Jonny Hayes pictured at the club's Cormack Park training complex.
Jonny Hayes on course to earn new Aberdeen contract, confirms boss Jim Goodwin
0
Dougie Bell was a pivotal part of the great Aberdeen team of the 1980s.
Former Don Dougie Bell joins the 2022 class for the Aberdeen FC Hall of…
Aberdeen winger Jonny Hayes is rolling back the years at 35-years-old.
Sean Wallace: Aberdeen should extend veteran winger Jonny Hayes' contract
0
James Brown of St Johnstone fouls Shayden Morris of Aberdeen.
Aberdeen winger Shayden Morris has no concerns about physicality of Scottish football after Scott…
0
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 3-2 loss to Motherwell.
Aberdeen will continue to play out from the back, confirms boss Jim Goodwin
0
Leighton Clarkson of Aberdeen celebrates after he scores a sensational free kick at St Johnstone.
Willie Miller: Loan signing of Liverpool youngster Leighton Clarkson looks like a major coup…
0
Aberdeen's Shayden Morris during the 1-0 defeat of St Johnstone.
Aberdeen's Shayden Morris so quick boss Jim Goodwin fears defenders could resort to fouling…
0
Loan star Leighton Clarkson fires in a free-kick against St Johnstone.
Duncan Shearer: Leighton Clarkson can make the same impact at Aberdeen as Ryan Christie…
0
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin gives fans the thumbs up after the defeat of St Johnstone.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin hails positive response of under-fire defence
0

More from Press and Journal

Fife teen Dalgety rescue
Jet skiers rescued off the coast of Lewis
Ross County manager Malky Mackay.
Malky Mackay says Ross County will only make further transfer moves if 'really attractive'…
0
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds.
Digging out a 1-0 win will suit Caley Thistle just fine, says head coach…
0
The crash happened at around 9.40pm.
Emergency services in attendance following crash at Haudagain Roundabout
High ranking officers have expressed concern about the demand police are having to pick up for other frontline services.
Woman, 31, taken to hospital after collapsing in Inverness
Donald MacLeod and Keith Greig
North-east police officer retires after 18 years of 'exemplary' service to Deeside communities
0