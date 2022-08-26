Bin strikes spread with more refuse workers taking to picket lines to protest over pay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Bin strikes spread with more refuse workers taking to picket lines to protest over pay

By Chris Cromar
August 26, 2022, 11:15 am Updated: August 26, 2022, 11:19 am
Strikers at the picket line in Inverurie this morning. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
Strikers at the picket line in Inverurie this morning. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.

More refuse staff across the north and north-east have taken to the picket line today to as the national dispute over pay continues.

Bin workers are striking in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, the Highlands and Orkney this week and again in September.

It comes as local government body Cosla failed to reach agreement with unions over pay for local government workers, after a 5% pay increase was rejected.

Today’s protests are taking place on the day it was announced that energy regulator Ofgem announced an 80% rise in the price gap, meaning the typical British household’s energy bill will hit £3,549 a year from October 1, up from £1,971 at the moment.

First day of Aberdeenshire bin strikes

The Aberdeenshire protest took place outside Inverurie recycling centre. Cars tooted their horns in support of the workers as they drove by.

One Aberdeenshire Council refuse worker on the picket said he could not work while other trade unionists were striking and wanted to show “solidarity” with his colleagues, telling his boss that he was going home for the day.

Strikers were in high spirits this morning. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.

Council worker Marie Johnstone, a project leader for waste management, and Nom Wright, who works as a community waste officer at the recycling centre in Inverurie, were both out showing their support on the picket line this morning.

Mrs Johnstone said she felt “conflicted” to be there, saying: “I’ve been in a union nearly 30 years and this is the first time I’ve ever got to strike action, it’s always usually resolved before that.”

Protestors talk to Aberdeenshire Council refuse workers. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.

However, she attended the protest as she is “fed up” of not having a pay rise.

Mr Wright added: “Partly my reasoning about why I’m here is the public need to realise that a lot of the waste related issues that they [refuse workers] deal with is their issues, because they’re the ones that have got the waste.”

‘Choose between eating and heating’

Co-chairwoman of Unison’s Aberdeenshire branch, Kate Ramsden said: “Enough is enough for our members. Most of our members earn under £25,000 a year and with inflation spiralling, now we’re hearing inflation is going to top 18%, we can’t afford to be having paltry pay rises that will just never meet the cost of food and fuel.

“We are really worried about our members, because we really think they’re going to struggle to choose between eating and heating. We are taking action today for all our members, but also for society as a whole.”

Simon Watson, a regional organiser for Unison and a Labour councillor in Aberdeen, added: “Local authority members have been underpaid for far too long, it’s been year after year when pay rises haven’t met inflation and there’s a cost of living crisis going on at the moment.

“Members are going to foodbanks because they can’t afford to get food for their families and enough is enough, we need a decent pay rise.”

He also thanked the public, adding: “We know we’ve got support from the public. We know we’ve got support from other trade unions who are fighting alongside and thank the public for that support, but we actually need the Scottish Government and the councils to listen to us.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

mail strike
'A kick in the teeth': Postal workers strike across north and north-east branding pay…
0
Strikers at the picket line in Inverurie this morning. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
Brenda Page murder accused's lawyer withdraws from case at 11th hour
An ambulance on its way to the incident
'People will be over the moon': Turriff to finally receive an ambulance to address…
0
Strikers at the picket line in Inverurie this morning. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
Historic Lonach Highland Games returns with 'healthy blast of pipes and dram' to welcome…
Strikers at the picket line in Inverurie this morning. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
Financial worker flipped car while driving drunk in Aberdeen
Strikers at the picket line in Inverurie this morning. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
Should Aberdeen FC legend Willie Miller be given the freedom of the city?
1
Haudagain roundabout
Police hunt for driver following crash at Haudagain Roundabout
0
Donald MacLeod and Keith Greig
North-east police officer retires after 18 years of 'exemplary' service to Deeside communities
0
Strikers at the picket line in Inverurie this morning. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
Search resumes on Friday for missing person reported near cliffs at Cove
0
The Trinity Centre in Union Street will not be bought by Aberdeen City Council. The new city centre and beach masterplan has now been approved, with the big purchase ruled out at the last minute. Picture, taken December 2020, by Kami Thomson/DCT Media.
Trinity Centre buyout ruled out 'at this time' as £150m Aberdeen masterplan approved
0

More from Press and Journal

mail strike
'A kick in the teeth': Postal workers strike across north and north-east branding pay…
0
Strikers at the picket line in Inverurie this morning. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
Brenda Page murder accused's lawyer withdraws from case at 11th hour
Strikers at the picket line in Inverurie this morning. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
Buckie by-election: Lib Dems announce hopeful as other major parties confirm they will field…
0
Strikers at the picket line in Inverurie this morning. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
Aberdeen's Pittodrie clash with Rangers rescheduled for noon kick-off
0
ofgem price hike
Ofgem announces 80% rise in energy bills to an average of £3,549
0
Strikers at the picket line in Inverurie this morning. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
GALLERY: From bin strikes to energy price updates, take a break and enjoy some…
0