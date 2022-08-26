Bin strikes spread with more refuse workers taking to picket lines to protest over pay

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

More refuse staff across the north and north-east have taken to the picket line today to as the national dispute over pay continues.

Bin workers are striking in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, the Highlands and Orkney this week and again in September.

It comes as local government body Cosla failed to reach agreement with unions over pay for local government workers, after a 5% pay increase was rejected.

Today’s protests are taking place on the day it was announced that energy regulator Ofgem announced an 80% rise in the price gap, meaning the typical British household’s energy bill will hit £3,549 a year from October 1, up from £1,971 at the moment.

First day of Aberdeenshire bin strikes

The Aberdeenshire protest took place outside Inverurie recycling centre. Cars tooted their horns in support of the workers as they drove by.

One Aberdeenshire Council refuse worker on the picket said he could not work while other trade unionists were striking and wanted to show “solidarity” with his colleagues, telling his boss that he was going home for the day.

Council worker Marie Johnstone, a project leader for waste management, and Nom Wright, who works as a community waste officer at the recycling centre in Inverurie, were both out showing their support on the picket line this morning.

Mrs Johnstone said she felt “conflicted” to be there, saying: “I’ve been in a union nearly 30 years and this is the first time I’ve ever got to strike action, it’s always usually resolved before that.”

However, she attended the protest as she is “fed up” of not having a pay rise.

Mr Wright added: “Partly my reasoning about why I’m here is the public need to realise that a lot of the waste related issues that they [refuse workers] deal with is their issues, because they’re the ones that have got the waste.”

‘Choose between eating and heating’

Co-chairwoman of Unison’s Aberdeenshire branch, Kate Ramsden said: “Enough is enough for our members. Most of our members earn under £25,000 a year and with inflation spiralling, now we’re hearing inflation is going to top 18%, we can’t afford to be having paltry pay rises that will just never meet the cost of food and fuel.

“We are really worried about our members, because we really think they’re going to struggle to choose between eating and heating. We are taking action today for all our members, but also for society as a whole.”

Simon Watson, a regional organiser for Unison and a Labour councillor in Aberdeen, added: “Local authority members have been underpaid for far too long, it’s been year after year when pay rises haven’t met inflation and there’s a cost of living crisis going on at the moment.

“Members are going to foodbanks because they can’t afford to get food for their families and enough is enough, we need a decent pay rise.”

He also thanked the public, adding: “We know we’ve got support from the public. We know we’ve got support from other trade unions who are fighting alongside and thank the public for that support, but we actually need the Scottish Government and the councils to listen to us.”