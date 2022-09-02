‘Drunk and disruptive’: Female passenger escorted off Ryanair flight at Aberdeen Airport

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A female passenger has been escorted off a Ryanair flight at Aberdeen Airport after she was reportedly drunk and disruptive.

On yesterday’s journey from Alicante to Aberdeen, a passenger claimed a woman had become abusive to both their partner and airline staff.

In a video on TikTok, the passenger is seen clashing with her partner and having to be calmed down by the cabin crew.

Police are later shown boarding the plane and escorting her off. The video now has over 100,000 views on social media.

The person who filmed the clip, who wished to remain anonymous, claims the woman was drunk and was being verbally abusive to her travel partner.

‘The crew had to nanny her’

Speaking to the Sun, the passenger said: “She was shouting and swearing as soon as she got on the plane.

“We took off and she was still just being loud then a woman came over and told her to be quiet because there were children on the plane.

“In fairness to the flight attendants, they were fantastic and moved her to the front trying to keep everything peaceful.

“However, she just kept sneaking back and for the rest of the flight, the crew had to nanny her.

“She wouldn’t listen and so they made the decision that they had to call the police.

“They came on the plane straight after we landed and removed her from the plane.”

What do the police and Ryanair say?

A police spokeswoman said: “At around 10.10am on Thursday, September 1, we attended a report of a woman being drunk on board an aircraft on a flight from Alicante to Aberdeen.

“A woman was escorted from the plane by police and inquiries are ongoing.”

A Ryanair spokeswoman said: “The crew of this flight called ahead to request police assistance after a passenger became disruptive in-flight.

“The aircraft landed normally and police removed this individual passenger. This is now a matter for local police.”

Aberdeen Airport has also been approached for comment.