Teachers in Scotland to vote in strike ballot as union condemns ‘insulting’ pay offer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education Schools

Teachers in Scotland to vote in strike ballot as union condemns ‘insulting’ pay offer

By Rebecca McCurdy
September 2, 2022, 4:23 pm Updated: September 2, 2022, 4:25 pm
Teachers are to be balloted on strike action. Photo: PA
Teachers are to be balloted on strike action. Photo: PA

Teachers have been told to reject an “insulting pay offer” as Scotland’s largest teaching union opens a ballot on industrial action.

A 5% pay offer from local authority body Cosla was rejected by the Educational Institute of Scotland’s (EIS) executive committee last week.

A consultative ballot has now been launched to determine whether teachers want to take strike action over the “wholly unacceptable” offer.

Teachers will have until September 16 to vote in the online ballot.

If teachers decide to walk out of the classroom, they will be the latest in a series of public sector workers taking industrial action over pay.

Refuse workers have returned from a strike across the country, with a further walkout next week averted after a pay deal was agreed.

‘Pitiful pay offers’

EIS general secretary Andrea Bradley urged members to reject the offer and vote Yes to “potential strike action in pursuit of an improved pay settlement”.

She said: “Teachers are increasingly angry that their pay is not keeping pace with the soaring cost of living, as inflation reaches unprecedented levels, and are impatient for the union to take action on their behalf.

“The latest figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) confirm that the RPI rate of inflation in August was 12.3%, while the CPI rate was 10.1%

“ONS figures also indicate a 96% rise in gas prices, a 54% increase in electricity prices, and an average 20% increase in the cost of many basic foodstuffs.

“This is the context in which local authorities are offering a 5% pay settlement – far below the rising cost of living and, effectively, a deep and painful real-terms pay cut for Scotland’s hard-working teachers, some of whom are already experiencing in-work poverty.”

She said Cosla, local authorities and the Scottish Government have “dragged their feet” while offering a series of “pitiful” pay offers.

The union is demanding a 10% pay increase.

Ms Bradley added: “It is time for Cosla and the Scottish Government to stop playing political games and to work constructively to deliver a fair pay settlement for Scotland’s teachers.

“EIS members can collectively increase the pressure on employers and Government by using their vote in this important ballot, rejecting the totally inadequate pay offer and delivering an overwhelming vote in favour of strike action.”

Teachers’ union NASUWT has also confirmed it will reject the pay offer tabled by Cosla after 83% of respondents said it was “inadequate”.

Some 582 teachers responded to the snapshot survey conducted in late August.

Patrick Roach, NASUWT general secretary, has urged Cosla to come back with a “vastly improved offer”.

He added: “If they fail to do so we remain committed to balloting members this term for industrial action.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Schools

A girl in school uniform eating her lunch
Your school lunch menu this week: September 5
0
Aberdeenshire Council
School closures on hold as unions consider new offer
0
Orkney Islands Council's headquarters in Kirkwall. Picture by Sandy McCook
Here are the schools and nurseries in Orkney that will close next week
0
Portlethen. Hillside Primary School out-of-school club faces a bleak future after it was hit with an eye-watering 300% rent increase. From left, Ellen Pawlowicz, Nikki Thomson with Finnlay, and Malcolm Beattie. CR0037353 05/08/22 Picture by KATH FLANNERY
Parents call for clarity as school closures loom
0
Bridge of Don academy photos
The days of our lives: Are you in these old school photos from Bridge…
0
Aberdeenshire Council
Schools and nurseries set to close for three days as strikes loom
1
Keir Ingram has thrived at Camphill School.
‘Camphill was the perfect fit for Keir’: Family say school choice was 'no brainer'…
1
Duncan Forbes pupils Alastair Grant and Toby Watkins say the School Streets project will improve safety.
'We're the best school so I'm not surprised' - Duncan Forbes pupils share pride…
1
CR0037594 International School Aberdeen are celebrating their 50th anniversary In pic........ Younger children singing 'In the Jungle' **COMPULSORY BYLINE BELOW** Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson 26-08-2022
Celebrations begin as International School Aberdeen marks 50 years in Granite City
0
Aberdeenshire and Orkney will be hit by a school worker strike in September.
Parents told to plan for closures while council prepares for school strikes
0

More from Press and Journal

Nature Watch: Sparrowhawks exhibit the true grit of nature
0
Post Thumbnail
Yvie Burnett: Movie Covid test a reminder of how far we've come in the…
0
Aberdeen's Shahbaaz Tandoori offers a huge variety of dishes. Pictures by Chris Sumner.
Restaurant review: You don't have to be a celebrity to enjoy red-carpet treatment at…
0
20 August 2022. Harlaw Park, Harlaw Road, Inverurie, Scotland. This is from the Breedon Highland League Match between Inverurie Locos FC and Formartine United FC. PICTURE CONTENT: - Inverurie Man of the Match - Mark Souter
Mark Souter says Inverurie need to tighten up ahead of Fraserburgh test
Rab's not sure about driving. It's the other people, and the road signs...
RAB MCNEIL: I'd love to ditch the car, it's the other drivers, see
0
Ross County's Jordan White is relishing the chance to shine against Aberdeen this weekend.
Aberdeen's extra effort at Annan showed their strengths, says Ross County striker Jordan White
1