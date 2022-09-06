Aberdeenshire residents invited to share their views in town ‘health check’ surveys

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Residents across Aberdeenshire are being invited to complete surveys about the strengths and weaknesses of their towns.

Eight more towns in the region will benefit from the “health checks” which are used to inform development plans.

Aberdeenshire Council has said the results will help team’s assess each town’s strengths, vitality and viability, weaknesses and resilience.

They are also vital for monitoring the performance of town centres which can influence any future investments.

New towns to be analysed are Aboyne, Alford, Kemnay, Laurencekirk, Mintlaw, Oldmeldrum, Portlethen and Westhill.

The 10 towns which were involved in the health checks last year will also be reviewed again in 2023.

These are: Banchory, Banff, Ellon, Fraserburgh, Inverurie, Huntly, Peterhead, Stonehaven, Turriff and Macduff.

Businesses, residents and community partners can share their views on a number of aspects of their town centres via an online survey.

This will help build a clear picture of each town’s overall “health”.

The council’s Planning Information and Delivery Team will use the feedback as an insight into the economic, social and environmental factors which play a “critical role” in each location.

The closing date for respondents to complete the town surveys is Friday, October 14.