Heavy rain prompts flooding fears for businesses and residents in Stonehaven

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Heavy rain prompts flooding fears for businesses and residents in Stonehaven

By Chris Cromar
September 6, 2022, 7:30 pm Updated: September 6, 2022, 10:02 pm
Nikki's Cafe Shop and Bistro had to close due to the flooding. Picture by Chris Cromar / DC Thomson.
Nikki's Cafe Shop and Bistro had to close due to the flooding. Picture by Chris Cromar / DC Thomson.

Heavy rain in Stonehaven has prompted fears that more floods will hit the town after part of it was flooded today.

Barclay Street in the town centre was affected by the rain that has led to weather warnings across large swathes of Scotland.

Major floods have taken place in Stonehaven in 1988, 1995, 2001, 2002, 2007, 2009 and 2012, which resulted in damage to local properties and businesses, with residents being evacuated.

Although the water was cleared by this afternoon, it still had an impact on businesses and residents.

Closed due to flooding again

Nikki’s Cafe Shop and Bistro, which is located in the town’s Market Square, on the edge of Barclay Street, was hit by today’s flooding and it is not the first time that this has happened to the business.

Back in August 2020, the cafe was damaged by floods and had to be closed for nine months and today it was forced shut again due to the heavy rain.

Nikki’s Cafe was closed due to today’s flooding. Picture by Chris Cromar / DC Thomson.

Owner of Nikki’s Cafe, Nikki Howarth said: “I’m not sure how much damage has been done yet. It’s tripped most of my electric again.”

Miss Howarth said the town needs a new drainage system put in place, saying: “That’s why I’m flooded, it’s because the rain and drains can’t go.”

Stonehaven Flood Prevention Scheme

Muhammed Abid, who owns David Walde’s newsagent in Stonehaven’s Evan Street, was not affected by today’s floods, but said that due to the town’s flood prevention scheme, “it’s hopefully not bad as it used to be.”

The flooding in Stonehaven earlier today.

The Stonehaven Flood Protection Scheme, which started in 2013, is designed to protect homes and businesses which have previously been badly affected by flooding around the River Carron.

Expected to be complete in summer next year, the £15.8m Aberdeenshire Council project is set to provide a standard of protection above the current insurance requirements and will reduce the flood risk to 372 residential properties across the town.

Solutions to the problem

Despite the funding, some local residents are not happy with the continuous flooding and the worry that the rain brings.

Stan Alexander, who has lived in Stonehaven for 32 years and whose home has been flooded in the past, says that a new drainage system is needed, adding, “the council aren’t doing their job right”.

Jeanette MacDonald, who also lives in the town, takes a different view of the problem, saying: “It was re-drained the last flooding, it’s just the rubbish is collected in the drain, you never see them (the council) clearing the drains now.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Nikki's Cafe Shop and Bistro had to close due to the flooding. Picture by Chris Cromar / DC Thomson.
Seafood processors get behind North East Scotland Green Freeport bid
0
City planners have recommended the Chester Hotel's planning application is refused.
Tourism awards shortlist reveals Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire hospitality stars for 2022
0
Nikki's Cafe Shop and Bistro had to close due to the flooding. Picture by Chris Cromar / DC Thomson.
Four people in hospital following dog attack in Aberdeen
Nikki's Cafe Shop and Bistro had to close due to the flooding. Picture by Chris Cromar / DC Thomson.
Aberdeenshire residents invited to share their views in town 'health check' surveys
0
capercaillie
Concerns raised over the extinction of the capercaillie in Scotland
0
Nikki's Cafe Shop and Bistro had to close due to the flooding. Picture by Chris Cromar / DC Thomson.
Snapshots of happiness: Inside the Aberdeen Ukrainian school bringing joy to war displaced children
1
The Ship Inn in Banff has gone up for sale, the pub was made famous in Local Hero
Your chance to own a piece of movie history as Banff's Local Hero pub…
0
bakeries impacted by the Cost of living crisis
100% price increase for some ingredients sees north and north-east bakers face challenges amid…
0
The Taxi rank on Back Wynd before it was closed in 2020. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DCT Media.
Street Knowledge Test to remain for Aberdeen taxi drivers - but changes made to…
0
horror con scotland
Horror Con Scotland revealed for Granite City after clamour for Aberdeen's first fright fest
0

More from Press and Journal

Nikki's Cafe Shop and Bistro had to close due to the flooding. Picture by Chris Cromar / DC Thomson.
Seafood processors get behind North East Scotland Green Freeport bid
0
City planners have recommended the Chester Hotel's planning application is refused.
Tourism awards shortlist reveals Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire hospitality stars for 2022
0
Nikki's Cafe Shop and Bistro had to close due to the flooding. Picture by Chris Cromar / DC Thomson.
Four people in hospital following dog attack in Aberdeen
Nikki's Cafe Shop and Bistro had to close due to the flooding. Picture by Chris Cromar / DC Thomson.
Aberdeen striker spotted cheering on Real Madrid in Champions League tie at Celtic
Nikki's Cafe Shop and Bistro had to close due to the flooding. Picture by Chris Cromar / DC Thomson.
23-year-old Thurso distiller wins national food and drink award
0
Nikki's Cafe Shop and Bistro had to close due to the flooding. Picture by Chris Cromar / DC Thomson.
Inchkeil Vintage Rally to raise money in memory of 15-year-old girl from Forres
0