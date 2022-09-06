Four people in hospital following dog attack in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Four people have been taken to hospital following a dog attack at a property in Aberdeen this evening.

Police arrived at the property on Crown Street, Aberdeen at around 5.15pm on Tuesday, September 6, after receiving reports of a dog attack.

Officers confirmed that four people aged 25, 27, 55 and 57 were treated for injuries at the scene before being taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

It is not yet known if any serious injuries were sustained during the incident.

Inquiries are currently ongoing to establish what happened with a report due to be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

The dog has now been placed in the care of the SSPCA.