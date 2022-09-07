Two people taken to hospital after car crashes into tree outside Bridge of Don supermarket

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two people have been taken to hospital after a car crashed into a tree in an Asda car park.

The incident involved one car and took place just after 11am today.

Emergency services attended the scene of the “slow-moving” crash outside the Bridge of Don supermarket on Jesmond Drive.

A woman required help to get out of the vehicle and was then taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by ambulance.

The other person in the car, a man, was able to get out of the vehicle himself and was also taken to hospital for treatment.

A police spokeswoman said: “At around 11.05am on Wednesday, September 7, we were called to a report of a car crashing into a tree at Asda Superstore, Jesmond Drive in the Bridge of Don area of Aberdeen.

“A man and a woman have been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”

Fire crews were also in attendance with two pumps from Aberdeen Central Fire Station.

A spokesman from the fire service said: “We received the call from police at 11.30am to assist with a one-vehicle slowing-moving RTC.

“Crews helped extricate one female from the car, while one male got out himself. They were both in the care of ambulance.”

The stop message came in at 11.56am.