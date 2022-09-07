Two people taken to hospital after car crashes into tree outside Bridge of Don supermarket

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Two people taken to hospital after car crashes into tree outside Bridge of Don supermarket

By Ellie Milne
September 7, 2022, 5:20 pm Updated: September 7, 2022, 5:50 pm
The crash took place in the Asda car park in Bridge of Don. Picture by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
The crash took place in the Asda car park in Bridge of Don. Picture by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Two people have been taken to hospital after a car crashed into a tree in an Asda car park.

The incident involved one car and took place just after 11am today.

Emergency services attended the scene of the “slow-moving” crash outside the Bridge of Don supermarket on Jesmond Drive.

A woman required help to get out of the vehicle and was then taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by ambulance.

The other person in the car, a man, was able to get out of the vehicle himself and was also taken to hospital for treatment.

A police spokeswoman said: “At around 11.05am on Wednesday, September 7, we were called to a report of a car crashing into a tree at Asda Superstore, Jesmond Drive in the Bridge of Don area of Aberdeen.

“A man and a woman have been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”

Fire crews were also in attendance with two pumps from Aberdeen Central Fire Station.

A spokesman from the fire service said: “We received the call from police at 11.30am to assist with a one-vehicle slowing-moving RTC.

“Crews helped extricate one female from the car, while one male got out himself. They were both in the care of ambulance.”

The stop message came in at 11.56am.

