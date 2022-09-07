Stornoway shoppers devastated after Mittens the Co-op cat dies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Stornoway shoppers devastated after Mittens the Co-op cat dies

By Mike Merritt
September 7, 2022, 5:23 pm Updated: September 7, 2022, 5:55 pm
Mittens was loved by shoppers in Stornoway. Photo: The Coop Cat
Mittens was loved by shoppers in Stornoway. Photo: The Coop Cat

Supermarket shoppers in the Outer Hebrides have been left devastated by the death of a cat that made the Co-op store its second home for many years.

Mittens was a familiar figure Macaulay Road Co-op superstore in Stornoway.

But it was confirmed on Tuesday that she had been run over on Macaulay Road.

Mittens has been a regular fixture at the supermarket for years, making herself at home in the shop and car park, sometimes all day.

Mittens was a regular feature at the Stornoway Co-op. Photo: The Co-op Cat.

Lately she’s even been given her own bed in the homeware section run by the Original Factory Shop – which is part of the building.

But this morning a distraught driver reported that the much-loved pet had run across the road between the wheels of a car. Despite being taken to the vet, she was confirmed to have died instantly.

Her owner thanked the drivers, who had stopped, saying: “She’ll be missed by so many people.”

And Mittens’ numerous fans on Facebook confirmed that, describing her as “a beautiful friendly cat” and making comments like: “She was the highlight of my trip to the Co-op” “She touched many lives” and “She will be sadly missed by all.”

Others described her loss as “tragic” and “devastating”.

Mittens. Photo: The Co-op Cat

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Deceased Chloe Morrison's family react to death by careless driving guilty verdict in trial of lorry driver Picture shows; Chloe Morrison was killed by a lorry on the A82 at Kerrowdown, near Drumnadrochit on October 25 2019. N/A. Supplied by Morrison family release (pic of Chloe) / Andrew Smith (crash scene) Date; Unknown
Family of nursery teacher killed by careless lorry driver says he should have been…
Councillor David Gregg says Highland families and businesses face a stark reality and council must help now. Photo: Jason Hedges.
'We need to do more' - Highland Liberal Democrats to bring cost of living…
0
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. John O'Donnell was accused of causing Chloe Morrison's death by dangerous driving Picture shows; Deceased Chloe Morrison and lorry driver John O'Donnell. N/A. Supplied by DCT Date; Unknown
Lorry driver found guilty of causing nursery teacher's death by careless driving
Mowi were in attendance at the Lochaber careers fair
Lochaber's careers fair showcases employment prospects to local pupils
0
To go with story by Susy Macaulay. For PT piece on how Flora MacDonald's wedding attire was recreated by Jo Watson Picture shows; Bonnie Prince Charlie/Annette McKittrick . Leoonach Cottage Culloden. Supplied by DCT Date; 02/09/2022
Jacobite heroine Flora MacDonald's wedding attire painstakingly recreated and on display in Fort William
0
Photo shows a visit to Holms Geo farm in Shetland, hosted by Scottish Sea Farms head of sustainability & development Anne Anderson (far left) and Shetland area manager Robbie Coutts (far right).
Scottish Sea Farms throws open doors to counter critics
0
Concept image of New Nairn Academy
Plans for new Nairn Academy presented to public as rainwater drips into bucket in…
0
Orkney electric vehicles
Orkney's price hike for electric vehicle charging - but are the charge points needed?
1
Members from Highland RFC completed a centenary cycle.
Highland Rugby Club smash £10,000 fundraising target by cycling 100 miles to celebrate 100…
0
Stonehaven town centre has been flooded.
All the disruption across the Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire amidst yellow weather warnings
0

More from Press and Journal

George Harmon.
Ross County defender George Harmon dealt injury setback after suffering hamstring tear
0
CR0037872 Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup semi-final between Formartine United and Huntly. Pictured are Robbie foster for huntly and Ryan Spink Picture by Paul Glendell 07/09/2022
EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Formartine edge past Huntly to reach final
To go with story by Chris Cromar. Newburgh cafe visited by Holywood stars Picture shows; Trellis Cafe staff. Newburgh. Supplied by Trellis Cafe Date; 06/09/2022
'They were lovely': North-east cafe welcomes Holywood stars
0
Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson is booked for a challenge on Ross County's Callum Johnson.
Aberdeen midfielder Leighton Clarkson to serve two-game ban after charge of serious foul play
CR0037894 ________________________________________ Details: Comedy legends Ford Kiernan and Greg Hemphill, best known for their roles as Jack and Victor in Still Game visit the Co-op on Union Street to sign their own brand of whisky and gin. Pictured:Ford Kiernan and Greg Hemphill, signing bottles and getting photos taken with fans Picture by Paul Glendell 07/09/2022
Video: Around 400 Still Game fans meet the stars at Aberdeen bottle signing
0
An international team of geoscientists have shed some light on the ancient mystery. Supplied by Gerd Altmann/Pixabay/PA Wire.
Aberdeen University scientist's study of rocks 'paints a vivid and terrifying picture' of what…
0