Stornoway shoppers devastated after Mittens the Co-op cat dies

Supermarket shoppers in the Outer Hebrides have been left devastated by the death of a cat that made the Co-op store its second home for many years.

Mittens was a familiar figure Macaulay Road Co-op superstore in Stornoway.

But it was confirmed on Tuesday that she had been run over on Macaulay Road.

Mittens has been a regular fixture at the supermarket for years, making herself at home in the shop and car park, sometimes all day.

Lately she’s even been given her own bed in the homeware section run by the Original Factory Shop – which is part of the building.

But this morning a distraught driver reported that the much-loved pet had run across the road between the wheels of a car. Despite being taken to the vet, she was confirmed to have died instantly.

Her owner thanked the drivers, who had stopped, saying: “She’ll be missed by so many people.”

And Mittens’ numerous fans on Facebook confirmed that, describing her as “a beautiful friendly cat” and making comments like: “She was the highlight of my trip to the Co-op” “She touched many lives” and “She will be sadly missed by all.”

Others described her loss as “tragic” and “devastating”.