Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen artist leaves ‘generous’ legacy gift for future promising painters at RGU

By Lottie Hood
September 8, 2022, 1:51 pm Updated: September 8, 2022, 5:20 pm
Gray's School of Art has received a generous legacy gift from Aberdeen artist, Daniel Stephen. Supplied by Gray's School of Art,
An Aberdeen-born artist has left a legacy gift of more than £100,000 to go towards promising painters at Robert Gordon University.

Daniel Stephen, a Gray’s School of Art alumnus, has left a generous sum to the school which will benefit emerging future artists for years to come.

Born in Aberdeen, he was a celebrated painter both nationally and internationally with several of his works being displayed at the Royal Academy’s summer exhibition.

His wartime depictions were hung in Norwich Gallery and his Regions of the Psyche work was even bought by a former president of the Jung Institute in Zurich.

Mr Stephen also produced architectural models and invented a new art form that produced continuous moving images in his lifetime.

He retired aged 89 and passed away in Perth at the age of 92 in 2014.

Staff and students will help keep his legacy alive

Libby Curtis, dean of Gray’s School of Art at RGU said the legacy funding is a “truly wonderful” gift.

She added: “An alumnus of our school, he was an intellectual with firm views on art, philosophy, politics, and world affairs.

“It is very clear that he had a strong sense of self-belief, commitment to his practice, and connection to Aberdeen and to Gray’s.

“We are so grateful that this gift will enable us to financially support our emerging talent, to develop the confidence born out of opportunities for overseas study trips, exhibition curation, and to develop new bodies of work.

“In so doing our students and staff will keep his legacy alive in the school for many years to come.”

RGU foundation development manager, Sarah Dingwall, said: “Alumni and friends have continued to remember RGU in their wills, and this generous foresight makes a difference to RGU and allows the university to offer the best possible education for our students.

“I know that Daniel hoped his artistic legacy would be enjoyed by the public.

“With his legacy gift, he gives that same hope and opportunity to many students who will in turn share their works for others to enjoy and be inspired by in future.”

